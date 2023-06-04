Naseeruddin Shah admits using Filmfare awards to make doorknobs for his farm: ‘I don’t find any value in these trophies’





Naseeruddin Shah stands out among the crowd of Bollywood celebrities by constantly articulating his views and opinions, especially on political issues. During a recent interview, Shah candidly discussed his indifference to awards and revealed what he had done with those presented to him.

During an interview with The Lallantop, the veteran actor was asked about the rumors surrounding his use of the awards he received to make doorknobs for his farm near Mumbai. In response, Shah burst out laughing and confirmed the truth of the matter. “I find no value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the first ones. But then the trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later, I realized that these awards were the result of lobbying. One does not receive these rewards necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind. After that, when I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who always worried about my work and said things like “if you do this useless work, you will become a fool”. So when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he saw all this…He was…and I’m sure he was happy…I was happy to receive these rewards. But I can’t stand these competitive awards,” the actor pointed out. “Any actor who has dedicated his life and effort to playing a role is a good actor. If you pick just one person out of the lot and say ‘he’s the best actor of the year’, how Is that fair? I’m not proud of these awards. I didn’t even go and get the last two awards I received. So when I built a farm, I decided to put these Whoever goes to the toilet will get two prizes each because the handles are made of Filmfare prizes,” he added. During the conversation, Naseeruddin Shah also spoke about his complex relationship with his late father, Aley Mohammed, revealing that he was unable to bridge the gap that existed between them. The actor shared his regret at not being by his father’s side during his final moments and revealed how he tried to communicate with him after his passing. The 72-year-old comedian also looked back on unflattering comments he made about the late actor Dilip Kumar shortly after his death and said he stood by what he said. Emphasizing that death invites warm praise, Shah said it should, however, also open the door to a truthful analysis of a person and their legacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/naseeruddin-shah-using-awards-craft-door-handles-farmhouse-no-value-trophies-8644758/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos