Books on Hollywood by Various Authors | Way of life

The Women Who Built Hollywood
First, well, someone had to be just that: First. And in Susan Goldman Rubin’s “The Women Who Built Hollywood,” you’ll read the stories of 15 women who made Tinseltown what it is today.
Mary Pickford was America’s sweetheart and, at a time when women had few legal rights, she called the shots on the films she appeared in. Lillian Gish did her own stunts, often without safety gear. Frances Marion was once the highest paid screenwriter, male or female, in Hollywood. Light-skinned Fredi Washington identifies as black, despite Jim Crow laws. This book is appropriate and revealing for moviegoers ages 13 and up.
kill generals
If classic Hollywood is your favorite and you love old war movies, then read Dwayne Epstein’s “Killin’ Generals.”
If there was ever a movie that came out at the right time, it was “The Dirty Dozen,” released in 1967. Then America was ready for an action movie about military rebels and eccentrics. Almost 60 years after its release, the film is still a hit. Based on interviews with the cast, crew and others, and insider insights, this is a book your war movie lover will devour.
About Marilyn Monroe
You almost can’t have a bookshelf about Hollywood without having one like “On Marilyn Monroe” by Richard Barrios. You’ll especially want it if you think everything has already been written about the beautiful Marilyn as Barrios not only delves into her film career, but also her off-screen work, vocal talent and side careers. Monroe fans will surely need this book, as will readers too young to remember her, but who want more.
Warner Bros. : 100 years of storytelling
And finally, for the person who loves movies, all movies, whatever they are, “Warner Bros.: 100 Years of Storytelling” by Mark A. Vieira is a book you will read and display with pride. Filled with publicity photos, film clips and snapshots, this book also tells a Hollywood story about how one of the oldest studios in the business influenced the industry. Check out the Oscars won by Warner Bros.’ movies, the people who worked there, and to put it all into perspective, what was happening in the country at different times in the company’s history. A foreword by WB founding family member and “Hollywood royalty” Ben Mankiewicz kicks things off in this book that any movie buff will treasure.
If these excellent Hollywood books aren’t enough to satisfy your summer of book-reading and movies, ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help. They have access to millions of books, and when you think about it, that makes them stars. They will help you find these and other cool books.