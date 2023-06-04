Directors Guild Reaches Tentative Deal With Hollywood Producers





Comment this story Comment A major union representing film and television directors announced on Saturday night that it had reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood producers as a writers’ strike delays work. Directors Guild of America (DGA) said its landmark three-year contract with studios and streaming services responds to industry fears that artificial intelligence could wipe out the jobs of creative workers. Generative AI cannot replace functions performed by members, the DGA said in a statement. The agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers also provides for a 5% salary increase in the first year, with increases of 4% and 3.5% the following two years; reduced the working days of deputy directors by one hour; and expands safety programs. One such safety initiative is an on-set ban on live ammunition, a year and a half after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the Rust set. Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin, who was handling a prop gun when it discharged, were filed and later dropped. This agreement recognizes that the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of directors and their teams as we move toward that future, DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement. As each new technology brings major changes, this agreement ensures that each of the 19,000 members of the DGA can share in the success that we are all creating together. The directors’ union, which began negotiations with producers on May 10, said the National Council of Guilds would consider approving the tentative deal on Tuesday. The deadline for a new DGA agreement is June 30. A managers’ strike would have left much of the screen entertainment industry on the picket lines. The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,000 Hollywood screenwriters, remains on strike after its own contract negotiations failed. Herb Scribner contributed to this developing story, which will be updated.

