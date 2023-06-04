PAN Indian biggie Adipurush is ready for a big release on June 16th. Prabhas fans can’t wait to see their actor on the silver screens after a year-long hiatus. The makers have planned a huge pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Sonal Chauhan, who is part of this mythological action drama, made a big statement in his recent interview. She said that Bollywood would very soon be categorized as “Before Adipurush and After Adipurush”. Sonal Chauhan said that Om Raut is a great storyteller and added that the director is also technically sound.

Om Raut’s directorial debut, Tanhaji, is a phenomenal blockbuster, and it looks like he will score his second blockbuster starring Prabhas. Kriti Sanon is the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan plays Prabhas’ nemesis. T-Series Films and Retrophiles financed Adipurush, and it was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

