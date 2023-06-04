Entertainment
Dial M For Murders actor John Williams, a man of many talents
John Williams was a huge star who appeared in everything from award-winning films like Dial M for Murder, To Catch a Thief to TV shows such as Family Affair and various Broadway performances.
But he also has a connection to La Jolla where he died on May 5, 1983, aged 80, and a place he lived after retiring from the entertainment world.
Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in New York said, We pay tribute to the remarkable Tony Award-winning actor, John Williams, whose talents brought him to New York to star in several successful Broadway productions in an impressive career that spanned more than four decades and culminated in some rather memorable roles.
Scott Paulson, a UC San Diego alumnus and outreach coordinator for the arts library, said: I didn’t know about his connection to La Jolla, but I certainly recognize him from his films.
So who was this English-born gentleman who appeared in so many forms of entertainment for the masses? Keep reading.
FIRST DAYS
Williams was born on April 15, 1903 in Chalfont St GilesinBuckinghamshire,England. He first became familiar with the stage as a teenager when he made his London stage debut in 1916 as young John in a production of JM Barri’s Peter Pan.
He would go on to make his Broadway stage debut eight years later, in 1924, as Clifford Hope in Frederick Lonsdale’s The Fake. Many other performances followed the English-born Williams in her early days.
SCHOOLING
Williams attended Lancing College, an independent day and boarding grammar school, educating pupils aged 13 to 18, and located in Lancing, West Sussex BN15 0RW, England, UK. At the time Williams attended Lancing, it was an all-boys school, becoming coeducational in 1970, according to various websites.
However, when contacted by email, the school said: ‘Our Archivist has confirmed that we do not have John Williams coming to Lancing at this time,’ wrote Catherine Reeve BA, Director of foundation, Lancing College, Lancing, West Sussex.
He also served in the British Royal Air Force during World War II.
Williams moved to America in the mid-1920s and remained employed as a stage actor for three decades.
HOLLYWOOD
Williams’ first Hollywood film appearance was in director Mack Sennett’s short film The Chumps (1930). He would go on to be in over 40 films, including two more Hitchcock films:The Paradine Affair(1947)
featuringGregory Peckin which Williams held a minor role as a lawyer, andTo catch a thief(1955) withCary GrantAndGrace Kellyin which Williams portrays a major character aLloyd’s of Londoninsurance representative. In the 1960 thrillermidnight lacestarring Doris Day, Williams played a London police inspector much like her character inDial M for Murder.
The tall English gentleman was of course best known for his role as Chief Inspector Hubbard in Dial M for Murder, a role he played on Broadway, in the classic Alfred Hitchcock film in 1954 and on television in 1958 .
TONY PRICE, MORE
His character Hubbard in the Great White Way won him the 1953 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.
Incidentally, Dial M for Murder was the 27th Broadway play he had starred in since his New York debut in The Fake in his native England.
After Dial M for Murder in the 1953-54 season, however, he only appeared in four more Broadway plays between 1955 and 1970 as he concentrated on films and television.
LATER IN LIFE
In the 1960s most of his work was in television, including a nine-episode stint on Family Affair (1966) stepping in for Sebastian Cabot who was Brian Keith’s butler when Cabot had health problems. Williams voiced the role of Mr. Giles French’s brother, Nigel (“Niles”) French.
According IMDbOutside of his film career, he rose to prominence as the star of a television commercial for a set of classical music records, 120 Music Masterpieces. It became the longest-running nationally broadcast commercial in American television history, lasting nearly 14 years from 1971 to 1984.
Advertising was phased out as CDs replaced vinyl records, still in circulation more than a year after William’s death on May 5, 1983.
FINAL SCENE
Williams retired in the late 1970s and his last acting appearance was in the popular Battlestar Galactica.
Williams was married to his wife Helen, and they had no children and would die shortly after their 49th birthday in La Jolla of heart disease. At his request, his remains were cremated without a funeral per request, it was reported.
