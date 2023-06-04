Hollywood directors reach deal with studios as writers’ strike continues





The union which represents thousands of film and television directors reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios on a three-year contract early Sunday morning, a deal that secures labor peace with a major guild as workers strike screenwriters is entering its sixth week. The Directors Guild of America announced in an overnight statement that it had made unprecedented gains, including salary improvements and broadcast residuals (a type of royalty), as well as railings around the ‘artificial intelligence. We have reached a truly historic agreement, Jon Avnet, the chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee, said in the statement. It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. The deal prevents the Hollywood doomsday scenario of three major unions striking simultaneously. On Wednesday, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of studios, will begin negotiations for a new contract with SAG-AFTRA, the guild that represents actors; their current deal expires on June 30. SAG-AFTRA is collecting a strike authorization vote.

The entertainment industry will be looking closely at what directors are dealing with and actor negotiations will mean for the Writers Guild of America, the union that represents writers. More than 11,000 screenwriters went on strike in early May, shutting down many Hollywood productions. Over the past month, the writers have enjoyed an outpouring of solidarity from other unions that WGA leaders said they haven’t seen in generations. Whether it’s a deal with the directors or a possible deal with the cast later this month, that solidarity is now an open question. WGA executives had signaled to writers late last week that a deal with the directors could be in sight, a strategy they said was part of the studio’s divide and rule playbook. The screenwriters and the studios left the negotiating table on May 1, very far apart on major issues, and have not resumed negotiations. They claimed they could not negotiate with the WGA in May because of negotiations with the DGA, the WGA’s negotiating committee told the authors in an email Thursday. It’s a lie. It’s a choice they made in hopes of bringing the divide-and-conquer strategy to life. The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the others that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if the unions are divided. Our position is clear: to resolve the strike, companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our comprehensive program, the email continues.

Representatives for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The writers and directors shared some priorities, including salaries, streaming residuals, and concerns about artificial intelligence. WGA executives had said the studios had offered little more than annual meetings to discuss artificial intelligence and had refused to negotiate railings. The DGA said on Sunday that it had received an unprecedented agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members. However, some requests from screenwriters are more complex than those from directors. WGA executives have described the dispute in urgent terms, calling the moment existential and saying the studios are seemingly determined to continue their efforts to destroy the writing profession. Despite the boom in television production over the past decade, writers said their salaries have stagnated and their working conditions have deteriorated. In addition to pay improvements, writers are seeking greater job security, as well as minimum staffing in writers’ rooms. The WGA has sworn to keep fighting. The writers, who last went on strike 15 years ago for 100 days, are historically united. We are backed by an alliance with our sister guilds and unions, WGA Bargaining Committee Chairman Chris Keyser said in a video message to writers last week. They give us strength. But we are strong enough. We’ve always been strong enough to get the deal we need using only the power of the writer.

