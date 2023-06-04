Veteran Bollywood and Marathi actress Sulochana Latkar dies at 94





On Sunday, veteran Bollywood and Marathi actress Sulochna Latkar died at the age of 94. Sulochna was undergoing treatment at Sushrusha Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, the veteran actress passed away due to age-related ailments. Sulochana’s funeral will take place on Monday at the Dadar cremation ground. Hours before her disappearance, Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, told ABP News that the actress was admitted due to shortness of breath and other age-related conditions. Kanchan also said his health was getting worse. According to reports, the actress’ health has deteriorated since Saturday and she has been put on a ventilator. She received a continuous supply of oxygen after her health deteriorated. In March, Sulochna’s health was critical and she was admitted to hospital. The actress suffered from respiratory problems and other age-related ailments. The actress underwent treatment for 3 weeks and was released after her recovery. Talking about Sulochana’s career, the veteran actress has acted in over 50 Marathi films ranging from lead heroine to character roles while she has acted in over 250 Hindi films. Sulochana started her career with Marathi films in the 1940s and after starring in several Marathi hits, she started working in Bollywood. Some of Sulochna’s popular films include Sati Anusuya, Sadhi Manse, Sangte Aika, Maratha Tituka Melvava, Meeth Bhakar, Vahinichya Bangdya, Dhakti Jaao, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Sujata, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Dil Deke Dekho, Aasha and Majboor, Nai . Roshni, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Bandini,

