Directors Guild and Hollywood Studios reach historic tentative agreement on new 3-year deal





The agreement includes salary increases totaling 12% throughout the 3 years of the contract and a 76% increase in flux residuals. Sunday, June 4, 2023 12:44 PM LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Directors Guild and major Hollywood studios have reached an agreement in principle on a new three-year contract. According to Directors Guild of America websitethe agreement includes wage increases totaling 12% over the three years and provides for a 76% increase in flux residuals. “We have reached a truly historic agreement,” Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee, said in a statement. statement published on the DGA website. “It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. During these negotiations, we’ve made progress on salaries, streaming residuals, security, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on key new issues such as artificial intelligence – ensuring that DGA members are not replaced by technological advances. agreement would not have been possible without the unity of DGA members, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members across the industry.” The provisional contract also stipulates that the artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot replace the functions carried out by the members. Below is a full breakdown of the new deal, according to the DGA. Salary increase of 5% the first year of the contract, 4% the second year and 3.5% the third year. 0.5% extra to fund a new parental leave benefit 76% increase in foreign residuals for the largest platforms, so the residuals for a one-hour episode will now be around $90,000 for the first three years of airing. AI is not a person and this generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members Established the industry’s first general terms and conditions for directors and their teams on non-drama (variety and reality) programs made for SVOD. Improved residuals and for the first time, associate directors and managers will now share residuals. Creative rights protections, working conditions and residuals for scripted drama projects made for free for mainstream streaming services such as Freevee, Tubi and Roku. Unit production managers and assistant directors will share the residue. A first payment for the months of “soft preparation” of feature film directors currently occurs free of charge before the start of the official preparation period of the director. For pay-TV and SVOD, episodic makers were granted extended paid post-production creative rights; and secured an additional guaranteed shooting day for hour-long programs – the first additional day added in over 40 years. Unprecedented reduction in the length of the assistant director’s day by one hour. Pilot program to require the employment of dedicated security supervisors; expanding safety training programs for directors and their crews, and banning live ammunition on set. The deal will be submitted for approval at a special board meeting on Tuesday. Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

