What to know about Prince Harry’s legal battle with the Daily Mirror editor – NBC Boston

Prince Harry is going where other members of the British royal family have not gone for more than a century: on the witness stand of a court.

The Duke of Sussex is set to give evidence in the first of his five ongoing court cases largely centering on battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in his case.

Harry said in court papers that the royal family assiduously avoided the courts to avoid giving evidence on issues that could be embarrassing.

However, his frustration and anger with the press caused him to contradict convention by suing newspaper owners allegedly against the wishes of his father, the current King Charles III.

If Harry testifies as scheduled on Tuesday in his trial against the Daily Mirror publisher, he will be the first member of the royal family to do so since the late 19th century, when Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Prince Albert Edward, testified twice in search.

The man who would become King Edward VII gave evidence in divorce proceedings from a woman he was accused of having an affair with (he denied) and in a libel case involving a man who cheated cards. Edward VII was the great-grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

A look at Prince Harry’s legal battles:

HARRY’S STORY WITH PHONE HACKING AND PAPARAZZIS

The Daily Mirror case is one of three Harry has brought against phone hacking and other invasions of his privacy, dating back to when he was a boy.

In court documents, he described his relationship with the press as difficult in court documents, but it goes much deeper than that. The prince accuses the paparazzi of causing the car accident that killed his mother, the late Princess Diana.

He also cites the harassment and intrusion of the British press and the vicious and persistent attacks on his wife, Meghan, including racist articles, as the reason the couple left royal life and fled to the United States. United in 2020. Media reform has become one of its life missions.

News that British journalists had hacked into phones to get inside scoops first emerged in 2006 with the arrest of a private detective and the former News of the World reporter royal. The two were jailed and the reporter apologized for hacking into the phones used by assistants to Harry, his older brother Prince William and their father.

A real hacking scandal erupted five years later when it was revealed that the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid had listened to voicemails from a murdered girl, forcing the paper to shut down and launch a public inquiry.

Since then, other newspapers have been accused of illegal intrusions including tapping telephones, bugging homes and deceiving to obtain telephone, banking and medical records.

WHO IS HARRY PURSUE?

The Duke takes on three of Britain’s best-known tabloid editors.

As well as Mirror Group Newspapers, he is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and Associated Newspapers Ltd., owner of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The claims are similar: journalists and the people they employed listened to phone messages and committed other illegal acts to spy on Harry and invade his privacy.

In a sign of how important business is to him, Harry attended several days of hearings in March in the case against the Mail publisher.

Several celebrities with similar allegations also filed claims heard alongside Harry, including Hugh Grant in the News Group case, and Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley in the Associated Newspapers case.

Associated Newspapers strenuously denies these claims. News Group has apologized for the News of the World hack, but The Sun accepts no responsibility or admits to any of the allegations, according to spokespersons.

Both publishers argued at High Court hearings this spring that the lawsuits should be thrown out because Harry and the others had failed to bring them within six years.

The lawyer representing Harry and other claimants said they should be given an exception because publishers lied and covered up evidence that prevented them from learning the secret acts in time to meet deadlines.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT TRIAL?

Early in the proceedings, Mirror Group seemed to fall on its sword, acknowledging instances where its newspapers had illegally gathered information. He apologized in court papers and said Harry and two of the other three claimants in the case should be compensated.

But the admission involving Harry hiring a private detective to dig up unspecified dirt for an article about his nightclub was not among nearly 150 articles between 1995 and 2011 for which he claimed reporters at the Mirror Group had used phone hacking and other illegal methods to gather. material. The trial focuses on 33 of these stories.

Harry’s solicitor, David Sherborne, said unlawful acts by journalists and editors of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People were widespread and habitual and carried out on an industrial scale. He pointed the finger at management, in particular TV personality Piers Morgan, a former Daily Mirror editor.

Morgan has publicly denied any involvement in the phone hacking, as has Mirror Group in its court findings. Mirror lawyer Andrew Green said a substantial proportion of the stories at issue involved a breathtaking level of banality and that, with the exception of a few cases of illegal newsgathering, journalists at the company had used archives and public sources to legally obtain information.

The trial is a test case involving four claimants, including two members of Britain’s longest-running soap opera, Coronation Street. But the verdict could determine the outcome of hacking allegations also made against Mirror Group by the estate of the late singer George Michael, former Girls Aloud member Cheryl and former footballer Ian Wright.

The case is split into two parts: a generic case that lasted nearly three weeks in which Harry’s lawyer presented evidence of alleged deception to the newspapers; the second part, from Monday, with the four plaintiffs testifying to specific acts directed at them.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER LAWSUITS?

Harry’s fear and hatred of the press intersects with two active cases centering on the government’s decision to stop protecting him after he gave up his royal duties.

Harry has argued that his safety was at risk during his visit to the UK, saying aggressive paparazzi chased him after a charity event in 2021. He sued the UK government for removing his security details.

With that lawsuit pending, he tried unsuccessfully to challenge the government’s subsequent rejection of his offer to pay for his own police protection.

A judge is weighing whether Harry’s libel suit against Associated Newspapers for reporting he tried to hide his legal efforts to get the UK government to provide security should go to trial.

How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government a secret over police bodyguards, then just minutes after the story broke his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute, wrote the Mail on Sunday in its headline.

In past cases, Meghan won a 2021 breach of privacy case against the Mail on Sunday for printing a private letter she wrote to her father. This led to a one-pound settlement for violation of his privacy and an undisclosed sum for copyright infringement.

The couple also settled lawsuits against photo agencies for flying a drone over their California home and a helicopter over a house where they lived in England.