Veteran actor Sulochana dies at 94; Madhuri said PM Modi was paying Bollywood taxes

Veteran actor and one of Bollywood’s favorite ‘moms’, Sulochana Latkar has died. She was 94 years old. Sulochana was known for her work in over 200 Hindi films and numerous Marathi titles as well. She received the civil honor of Padma Shri. Sulochana Latkar has died aged 94.

Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, has confirmed to Indian Express that she has age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died tonight at 6 p.m. His antim darshan will be held at his Prabhadevi residence and cremation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a huge void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Madhuri Dixit wrote, Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in each film was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to him on Twitter. The news of Sulochana Didi’s death is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema, he wrote.

Sulochana tried out for the role of the mothers of almost all the main actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand and Mehmood. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan visited him on his 86th birthday. He wrote on his blog, “Sulochana ji happy 86th birthday! I’ve played my mother in endless movies! I went to her house and greeted her! Sulochana ji, mother of so many leading men in movies – sweet, sweet and endearing… 86th birthday!” They have been seen together in movies like Faraar, Roti Kapda aur Makaan and Yaarana.