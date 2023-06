Veteran actress Sulochana, who played Bollywood’s mother, dies at 94

Sulochana Latkar, veteran Bollywood actress. File | Photo credit: AFP

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actress Sulochana Latkar, hailed as the archetypal Bollywood mother in the 1960s and 1970s, died aged 94 after a long illness in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Dadar on May 8. Family sources said the actress died around 6:30 p.m. in hospital. Born in 1928 in Khadaklat in present-day Karnataka, she was known by her mononym Sulochana and acted in over 300 Marathi and Hindi films. Along with actress Nirupa Roy, Sulochana, with her caring demeanor and sweet demeanor, became the on-screen mother of the 1960s through the 1980s. She began her career in the mid-1940s, playing the lead role in several Marathi films, including those of 1953. Vahinichya Bangdia (sisters-in-law bracelets) and Sangtye Aika (Listen to what I say) in 1959. However, it was as the on-screen mother of legendary icons such as Sunil Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in several films of the 1960s and 1970s that Sulochana achieved fame and recognition. instantaneous. She starred in hits such as Kati Patang, Name Johnny Mera, Reshma and Shera, Roti, Kadaa and Makaan And yaarana to name a few in a career that spanned more than six decades. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1999 and received the Maharashtra Bhushan award from the state government in 2009. She is survived by her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar. Her mortal remains will be kept at her home in Prabhadevi for the final darshan, after which the actors’ final rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park cremation ground on Monday. Tributes poured in from all walks of life, from film personalities and politicians who welcomed Sulochanas’ passing. CM Eknath Shinde stated that Sulochana Have I got left her mark in Marathi and Hindi cinema, especially in her essay on the role of mother. Paying many tributes to her many performances on celluloid, CM Shinde said: The death of veteran actress Sulochana Latkar who graced the film industry both on and off screen left us with a deep sense of loss. We have lost a mother. Both Marathi and Hindi film industries have lost a great actress who captured the hearts of many with her effortless acting skills.

