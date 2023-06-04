Pictorial Photographs of Swimmers by Larry Sultans | Photography





growing in the suburban neighborhood of Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, larry sultan lived near a public swimming pool. His regular visits there were undertaken with some trepidation. I was petrified of water, deep water, especially, he recalls in 1980. When I was 12, I almost drowned in the ocean. Water is the only part of nature that I know of that we cannot control, which feels overwhelming when you step into it and are totally immersed in it. In 1974, partly to confront his own primitive fear, Sultan began photographing participants in a local swimming class for the blind. He dropped out of the show soon after and began working on more conceptual projects alongside Michael Mandel, whom he had met at art school in San Francisco. In 1977, the duo published Evidence, an enigmatic book of found monochrome photographs from various American technological and research institutions that is now considered a landmark of conceptual photography. It was both the culmination and end point of their creative partnership. In 1978, inspired by a Red Cross swimming and lifesaving manual, Sultan resumed photographing San Francisco-area people learning to swim. For the next four years, using a small underwater camera and snorkel, he toured regularly at the Jewish Community Center in San Francisco, the Richmond Plunge, and the Recreation Center for the Disabled. Throughout, what he called the baseless experience of deep-sea swimming remained a problem for him and many of his subjects. This also determined his approach. I knew I had to get underwater to photograph this lack of support, this lack of control, he said, describing how in doing so he became a participant in the very experience he was photographing . The resulting images, titled Swimmers, evoke the sometimes balletic, sometimes ungainly, sometimes sensual dance of immersed bodies in motion: floating, agitated, sinking and resurfacing. Water itself is the defining element, altering his photographic perception and overthrowing any attempt to capture the decisive moment. Submerged bodies often appear elongated or deformed, the play of light on the water smearing limbs and torsos, sometimes rendering its fellow swimmers translucent, even ghostly. Here and there, bodies fall into the water or are kept afloat with the help of instructors. He later described his time at the recreation center as the most profound experience. Sultan has found the physicality of photographing bodies partially or fully submerged in water as unsettling as it is liberating, and his own fear is a constant subliminal presence in the images. Formally, too, it was risky, not least because it meant abandoning the more cerebral approach that had characterized the projects he had undertaken with Mandel. It is perhaps for this reason that the series appears as a brief but heady interruption of its usual practice, neither as conceptually playful as the work which preceded it, nor as formally rigorous as the work which preceded it. followed. Larry Sultan died in December 2009, aged 63, by which time he had once again reinvented himself through meticulously choreographed series such as Pictures of the housein which he photographs his aging parents in their lavish suburban home in the San Fernando Valley, and The valley, which featured middle-class homes that had been rented as sets for porn movies. Painter and impressionist, filled with movement and gesture, Swimmers is the most instinctive and unconscious work of Larry Sultans. A moment of creative liberation that reveals as much, if not more, about the person behind the lens as about those in front.

