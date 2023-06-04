Directors Guild Reaches Tentative Deal With Hollywood Producers

The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, guild officials have announced.

Saturday night’s deal includes a 12.5% ​​pay rise over three years, a ‘substantial’ increase in residuals for streaming content – including a 76% increase in foreign residuals for larger platforms and mutual confirmation that artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot replace the functions performed by members of the DGA.

The deal comes after less than a month of negotiations, before the guild’s current contract with producers expires on June 30 and amid the Writers Guild of America’s month-long strike over many of the same problems.

“We have reached a truly historic agreement,” said Jon Avnet, chairman of the DGA’s negotiating committee. “It brings meaningful improvements to every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director, and stage manager in our guild. During these negotiations, we made advances on salaries, streaming residuals, security, creative rights and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on key new issues such as artificial intelligence – ensuring that DGA members are not replaced by technological advances.

“This agreement would not have been possible without the unity of DGA members, and we are grateful for the strong support from union members in the industry.”

Producers have yet to comment on the deal, but DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter called it historic.

“This agreement recognizes that the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of administrators and their teams as we move toward that future,” Glatter said. “As each new technology leads to major changes, this agreement ensures that each of the 19,000 members of the DGA can share in the success that we are all creating together. The unprecedented gains of this agreement are due to the excellent work, the tenacity and preparation of our Negotiations Committee.”

Initial reaction to the deal from DGA members on social media has been mixed.

“It would be nice if my union had at least ‘attempted’ to communicate with members about a potential AMPTP deal rather than reading about it in the press first,” director Peter Atencio tweeted. “The lack of transparency and involvement of the DGA with the grassroots in this file has been disconcerting and frustrating.”

Film and music video director Joseph Kahn called it better than the current pact.

“I have read the tentative agreement that the Directors Guild has reached,” Kahn wrote on Twitter. “I’m honestly impressed. They did a great job brokering a lot of improvements, way more than I expected. Thank you DGA for your hard work.”

Meanwhile, the roughly 20,000 members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2 with no end in sight.

Union leaders said in a statement posted on its website ahead of Saturday’s announcement that an agreement between directors and producers would not end the strike.

“Our position is clear,” the WGA statement read. “To resolve the strike, the companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our full program. The era of divide and conquer is over.”

The DGA as well as the actors union SAG-AFTRA expressed support for the screenwriters, which the WGA said was not the case during its 2007-2008 strike, when the directors went their own way.

“This year is different,” the WGA statement read. “All unions in the city came out in support of the WGA, both during the negotiations and after the start of the strike. The DGA made it clear that it was facing a difficult and critical negotiation to meet the needs of its members. Yesterday we joined a statement alongside SAG-AFTRA, IATSE (behind the scenes talent) and Teamsters 399 (casting, drivers, logistics) in solidarity with the DGA in their negotiations. AFTRA is taking a vote to authorize a strike as they begin negotiations to resolve the existential problems facing its members.The Teamsters, IATSE and other members of the entertainment union have graced the picket lines of the WGA across the country.

The WGA said the producers’ bargaining tactic “only works if the unions are divided.”

SAG/AFTRA is due to begin negotiations with producers on Wednesday and has already asked its members to approve the authorization of a strike, if necessary. Ballots are due at 5 p.m. Monday.

As for the DGA agreement, it must still receive the approval of its national board of directors, which must examine it at a special meeting on Tuesday.

DGA officials said specific details of the tentative agreement will be released after it is submitted to the Board.