BRO by Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej is set for a big theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Samuthirakani is helming this film which is the official remake of Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham. The recently released first look posters of Pawan and Sai Dharam Tej received a good response.

The latest buzz says Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela will be doing a special song in this mega movie. The buzz went viral on social media. Of note, Urvashi Rautela did special songs in Chiru’s Waltair Veerayya and Agent d’Akhil. She recently toured for a dance number in Ram’s film – Boyapati as well.

TG Vishwa Prasad supports BRO under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani and Raja Chembolu play pivotal roles. Thaman delivers the air.

