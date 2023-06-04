Evanston and the North West Community Alliance push for greater university investment in the city Evanston Alliance pushes for university investment in the city

As Northwestern seeks city council approval for the Rebuild Ryan Field project, disputes over the reconstruction reflect strained relations among residents.

The University has continually engaged in performative investments often with a lack of community input, according to Lesley Williams, president of the Community Alliance for Better Government. She said it is important that community members respond to NU by organizing.

“The way we deal with Northwestern is the same way we would deal with any company that pursues development projects that aren’t necessarily in the best interest of the community,” Williams said.

Evanston residents, NU students and local organizations formed the Northwestern Accountability Alliance early May to voice community concerns about the new stadium.

The alliance currently has the support of approximately 11 organizations, including CABG, Most Livable City Association, Fossil Free NU and NU Graduate Workers.

The group is concerned about “potential damage (to) the livability of Evanston and surrounding communities”, as NU develops into a “for-profit entertainment complex”, according to the NU Accountability Alliance’s Instagram.

The Rebuild Ryan Field project proposes to reduce the maximum capacity of the stadium by 12,000 seats.

In a community outreach meeting in April, director of community and citizenship at Turner Construction Company – one of two companies that NU has decided to oversee the Rebuild Ryan Field project – Pamyla Fountain-Brown said the company plans to remove barriers that “have historically kept local minority and women-owned businesses” from major construction projects as the proposal progresses.

“It really seemed like Northwestern already had this clear idea of ​​what they wanted to do, what they were planning to do,” Williams said. “They are exploiting community concerns about things like systemic racism to justify this project.”

Parielle Davis, a 7th Ward resident and vice president of the MLCA, also advocates for the University to be accountable for its impacts on the Evanston community.

Davis said the University’s promises to outsource spending to local minority-owned businesses weren’t enough.

“(About) 35% of Evanston is a minority, so to say you’re going to give 35% like it’s something to be proud of or brag about is like no, that’s how it is. should be if you’re trying to be fair,” she said.

NU also requested updates to zoning permits so that the University could host concerts at the stadium.

As a resident who lives near the Ryan Field site, Davis expressed concern about changes to zoning permits that would allow NU to host concerts.

“Schools aren’t supposed to run businesses,” Davis said. “You can’t just have non-profit status and avoid paying taxes while running a business… Just because you have resources available doesn’t mean you can profit from them without any benefit to the community.”

Williams said Rebuild Ryan Field has rejuvenated a long-standing campaign among members of the Evanston community to ensure the University makes substantial and continued financial contributions to the community. NU, due to its status as a not-for-profit educational institution, does not pay property taxes.

Through the Good Neighbor Fund, NU has agreed to contribute $1 million to Evanston each year for a period of five years. The contribution started in 2015.

Northwestern’s endowment in 2022 was $14.4 billion, as reported in early January.

David Ellis, a former firefighter and former co-chair of the Fair Share Action Committee, advocated for the Fair Share Referendum in 2000. This referendum allowed members of the Evanston community to express their support for Northwestern to give its “fair share” to the city.

Adam Goldsmith, who holds a fifth-year doctorate in rhetoric and public culture. Northwestern candidate and NUGW bargaining committee member, is also involved in NAA’s efforts to hold the University accountable.

“The city (is) in the process of signing different permits and changes that are necessary for the stadium to be rebuilt … In exchange for that, the community (wants) to have certain benefits,” Goldsmith said.

Williams added that Evanston residents have been concerned about the University’s lack of commitment to community input and investment, as the project would potentially give the University $100 million in addition to other income4.

Over the summer, Williams said the NAA will continue to work to raise awareness of its initiatives through online and in-person events. The alliance would also like to see a community benefits agreement that addresses the relationship between NU municipalities.

“Surely this is a time for them to acknowledge their debt to the community,” Williams said.

