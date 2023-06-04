Doting mother of Bollywood, Sulochana Latkar is no more





Who can forget Bollywood’s caring and loving mother? Sulochana Latkar, a name that has become somewhere synonymous with acting, especially during the 70s and 80s era. Sadly, the veteran actor passed away on June 4, leaving behind many of his memorable performances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow over the death of a veteran actor. He wrote in his tweet that she left a “big void”. He wrote: “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. . Condolences to his family .Om Shanti.” Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village of Chikodi taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka, she made her acting debut in 1946. ‘Sasurvas’ in 1946, ‘Vahinichya Bangdya’, ‘Meeth Bhakar’, ‘Sangtye Aika’, ‘Laxmi Ali Ghara’, ‘Moti Manse’, ‘Jivacha Sakha’, ‘Pativrata’, ‘Sukhache Sobti’, ‘Bhaubheej’, ‘Akashganga’ and ‘Dhakti Jau’ were some of the Marathi films she starred in the role of lead actress from 1946 to 1961. Throughout her career in Hindi cinema, she frequently appeared opposite Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor and Ashok Kumar. She has worked with Bollywood stars like Sunil Dutt in ‘Heera’, ‘Jhoola’, ‘Ek Phool Char Kante’, ‘Sujata’, ‘Chirag’, ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ among other films. Apart from him, she has been seen with Dev Anand in ‘Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai’, ‘Pyar Mohabbat’, ‘Duniya’ and many more. Since 1969, she has frequently worked with Rajesh Khanna in films like ‘Dil Daulat Duniya’, ‘Bahraon Ke Sapne’, ‘Doli’ and others. Among the many roles she performed on screen, the seasoned actress was loved and appreciated for bringing out the traits of a mother most effectively on screen. Latkar received the Padma Shri award in 1999. In 2004, she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award. She received the Maharashtra Bhushan award from the Maharashtra government in 2009. While reminiscing about her performance in a Marathi film, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit recalled her acting skills and tweeted, “Sulochana Tai was one of most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. “My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every movie was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered.” Madhuri said she is among Bollywood’s most beloved and graceful actresses. “The news of Sulochana Didi’s death is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema,” Riteish Deshmukh wrote on his Twitter account while paying tribute to the deceased actor. Indeed, the late actress left an everlasting impact with many of her performances like playing Charumati Chowdhury in Bimal Roy’s classic creation ‘Sujata’ with Nutan and Sunil Dutt or Laxmi from the 1964 film ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’. Many of his other notable roles also include Shakuntala from the 1966 film “Devar”, which also featured actors like Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Deven Verma and Shashikala. His other best known films include ‘Nai Roshni’, ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’, ‘Aaye Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’, ‘Majboor’, ‘Gora Aur Kala’, ‘Devar’, ‘Bandini’ , ‘Kahani Kismat Ki’, ‘Talaash’ and ‘Azaad’. Although the actor quit his job, he created such an impact on the minds of moviegoers that they will always continue to watch them on screen. His funeral will take place on June 5. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

