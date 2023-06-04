Versatile actor SJ Suryah who has entertained audiences with his powerful performances in numerous Tamil and Telugu films is currently busy with several big projects including Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

The latest update is that the Don actor has officially announced his debut on Instagram. He posted his photo as his first message, and at the time of writing this article, he already has over 2,100 followers.

Professionally, he is currently busy with films such as Game Changer, Jigarthanda Double X, Indian 2, Thalapathy 68 and Mark Antony. Keep checking this page for more exciting updates.

