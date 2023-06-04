SFU Befikre | Bollywood Dance Workshop Jun 9, 2023 Tickets, Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM





SFU Befikre is hosting its first-ever post-pandemic dance workshop and we are excited to welcome you to come vibrate, learn, and become more involved in the community while dancing to your favorite beats all night long. The workshop will take place at SFU Burnaby, SUB Floor 2: Room 2140 Rehearsal Room. The workshop will be led by SFU Befikre President, Jasleen Kaur (IG: jasleencreates_). There will be a free pizza at the end of the evening for all of our attendees, as well as a mini photo booth setup. For any questions, please contact us by DM on IG @sfubefikre or by email at @[email protected]. Please see the detailed schedule below: 5:45 p.m.: Registration 6:00 p.m.: Presentation 6:15 p.m.: Reveal of the choreography 6:30 p.m.: Learn and practice 7:30 p.m.: Movie 8:00 p.m.: Pizza & Warpup! *The event is open to non-sfu students but SFU students and Befikre members will be given priority. No alcohol is permitted on site and you will sign a consent form upon entry, so please arrive at check-in time. We want to respect the privacy of all our participants, see you on June 9th!!

