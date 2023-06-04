News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood continues a busy WeHo Pride weekend with more events and festivities: WeHo Pride Weekend carry on through Sunday, June 4, 2023 in and around West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. For all the latest #WeHoPride information, visit www.wehopride.comfollow @wehopride on instagram And Facebookget text updates by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. On Sunday, June 4, 2023thousands of people will gather in West Hollywood for the annual WeHo Pride Parade, an imaginative and colorful tradition along Santa Monica Boulevard that embraces LGBTQ representation, inclusion and progress. Full of music, dancing, vibrant floats, festive marching contingents and creative flair, the parade celebrates LGBTQ people and their contributions to community and culture. This year’s WeHo Pride Parade icons are RuPauls Drag Race, Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica BettsAnd Melissa McCarthy. KTLA is the official broadcast partner of WeHo Pride Parade 2023. Attend in person or tune in to coverage of WeHo Pride Parade on KTLA 5, KTLA+ and KTLA.com featuring Dear Calvin, Pedro Rivera, the KTLA family and special guests. Enjoy OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride and the WeHo Pride Street Fair after the parade. Free WeHo Pride Street Fair is located along Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive and features a variety of non-profit organizations and vendor booths and continues on Sunday, June 4, 2023. More information is available at www.wehopride.com. OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride the music festival continues Sunday, June 4, 2023 with Carly Rae Jepsen, Passion Pit, Princess Nokia, and more. Full lineup of artists, events and ticket information is available by visiting www.weareoutloud.com. The 40 days WeHo Pride Arts Festival carry on through June 30, 2023. The events will be live at various locations across the city of West Hollywood and will also include selected online programming. More information is available at www.wehopride.com/artsfestival. WeHo Pride community group event programming takes place across June 30, 2023. Details of community group events are available at www.wehopride.com/calendar. Other highlights of Pride Month in the City of West Hollywood include: the annual get-together Pride Pickleball Tournament; a free Gay Mens Chorus of Los Angeles concert in West Hollywood Park; and a free handset Lesbian Speakers Series/Summer Sounds Event in Plummer Park with a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 4 p.m. More information is available at www.weho.org/calendar. WeHo Pride Photos will be posted on the city of West Hollywoods official flickr account. Additional information about #WeHoPride is posted at www.wehopride.com and @wehopride on instagram And Facebook. Pride starts here. For nearly four decades, the city of West Hollywood has hosted one of the nation’s largest Pride celebrations. Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ people and allies from around the world traditionally make West Hollywood their usual destination during Pride season. For more information about WeHo Pride, please contact the City of West Hollywood Event Services Division at [email protected]. For more information about the WeHo Pride Arts Festival, please contact City of West Hollywoods Arts Coordinator Mike Che at (323) 848-6377 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the City’s meetings and events calendar. city ​​on www.weho. org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

