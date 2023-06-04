The Big Bollywood Boat Party at the TEMPLE PIER, London on July 1





Bombay Funkadelic presents… BIGBOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY AND AFTER PARTY



SATURDAY JULY 1, 2023 BOAT PARTY 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. THE GOLDEN JUBILEE

TEMPLE PIER VictoriaEmbankment, LondonWC2R 2PN Underground: Temple (circle and district lines) Parking: Limited spaces behind Temple tube station on Arundel St, Surrey St, Temple Place. 21 AND OVER BOARDING INFORMATION 7:00 p.m.: Report for boarding 7:10 p.m.: Boarding of guests 7:30 p.m. sharp: The boat departs from Temple Pier 11:30 p.m.: Boat returns to Temple Pier Please be on time as the boat cannot be held for late passengers. No refund in case of late arrival. Photo ID required for security check and entry (original hard copy – no scans/copies) AFTER THE PARTY 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. THE CAMDEN 65 Crowndale Rd, Greater London NW1 1TN Metro: Mornington Crescent (north line) AGE18+

LAST ENTRY: 12:30 p.m.

After Party Only tickets will be available for purchase at the door on Saturday, July 1 from 11 p.m. Photo ID required for security check and entry (original hard copy – no scans/copies) ABOUT THE EVENT All aboard The BigBollywood Boat Party! Enjoy stunning views of the City of London and a lively party atmosphere when you cruise the capital this summer. Cruise down the Thames aboard the Golden Jubilee cruise ship, in front of the Houses of Parliament, the London Eye, St Paul’s Cathedral, London’s Shard Tower, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, the O2 and Greenwich. The perfect backdrop for taking those summer selfies. The Golden Jubilee features 2 decks, 2 drink bars, a large dance floor and spacious Outdoor solarium on board. Indian street food by Chit Chaat can be purchased on the boat. Later that night the fun continues nearby with the After Party at Camden, a popular new venue in bustling Camden.

MUSIC POLICY:BOLLYWOOD, DESI BEATS, SUMMER PARTY ANTHEMS DJ Shai Guy performing at the Boat Party. DJ J Peezy And DJ Skeleton fly from Goa for the After Party.

BOAT PARTY TICKETS FROM 30.00STANDARD FROM 40.00VIP ADVANCE (includes Q-Jump and reserved table on the boat) Boat party with after party ticket holders will receive after party wristbands on the boat prior to disembarkation. BOAT AND AFTERPARTY TICKETS FROM 35.00 STANDARD FROM 50.00 VIP ADVANCE (includes Q-Jump and reserved table on the boat and at the after party) AFTER PARTY TICKETS ONLY

12.50GROUPS OF 4+ 3:00 p.m.STANDARD 20.00 AT THE DOOR – CASH ONLY FROM 11 PM TO 1 AM 25.00 VIP WITH RESERVED TABLE- MENU OF BOTTLES AVAILABLE AT THE AFTER PARTY



LAST ENTRY TIME AFTER PARTY: 1 AM

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS BOAT CRUISE: 21 AND OVER AFTER PARTY: 18 AND OVER

PHOTO IDESSENTIAL.NO ID,NO ENTRY Government issued ID is required to enter the boat and after the party (photo ID) Provisional license, driver’s license or passport Photo ID required for security check and entry (original hard copy – no scans/copies) Preferred mixed groups DRESS CODE: SUMMER GLAMOR Dress to impress. Be bright, colorful and glamorous. Dress jeans and sneakers allowed. No sportswear, caps, balaclavas, ripped jeans or heavy bags. TICKET REFUNDS All tickets purchased in advance are non-refundable and non-transferable. They apply only to this event. Boat party tables must be claimed on boarding. After party tables must be claimed before 12:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION 07811 186 139 [email protected] www.bombayfunkadelic.com FB IG YT @bombayfunkadelic SC @bombayfunkuk

