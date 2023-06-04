Why Bruce Springsteen turned down the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Any arrival of artists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame means they have become too iconic for words. Having left its mark on its creative medium, becoming set in stone on the ground that built the idea of ​​stardom is a distinction few take lightly. Then again, not everyone is supposed to have their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame either, and Bruce Springsteen wasn’t quite ready. While many actors, musicians and artists have been invited to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, just as many have politely declined the offer, not wanting to be part of the Hollywood machine. While some people might take a bold stand against the establishment by turning him down, Bruce Springsteen made the most logical turn down imaginable: he just didn’t show up. Looking back, The Boss seemed destined to have its own star in Hollywood. From humble beginnings hidden in the back streets of New Jersey, Springsteen’s habit of painting images into his songs has left its mark on American culture, not to mention the Hollywood circuit. During the process, Springsteen has come quite a long way in the induction process, with her name passing through all the voters on the committee. Springsteen changed the policy of the Walk of Fames Speaking about her no-show at the ceremony, Vice President Ana Martinez spoke about the enactment of a new policy, sayingToday,I call this my Bruce Springsteen policy. Since then, we’ve had celebrities sign up, or their management, and say they’re ok with it, and will attend the event once it’s been scheduled if selected. Although Springsteen would have been more than welcome to enshrine his name as part of Hollywood’s appeal, it was never on the cards anyway. For most of his career, Springsteen’s life consisted of talking about the struggles of ordinary men on albums likeBorn in USAand perhaps having a star dedicated to him has become too much of a spectacle to be taken seriously. Springsteen wasn’t even the only rock musician to turn down the opportunity. Years after his potential induction in 1989, Prince also had the chance to earn a star on the Walk of Fame, but walked out. Some actors have even withdrawn, Clint Eastwood refusing a star despite a place on the road is still reserved for him. Again, Martinez let slip some of the details of the financial side of the Walk of Fame, saying it costs around $50,000 to have the star endorsed, 60% of which goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust. Seeing how some of Springsteen’s songs were about the simple pleasures of living outside the confines of Hollywood, chances are he doesn’t see himself in those terms. Other rock legends like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones may have grown up in the Hollywood that Springsteen idolized, but as far as he’s concerned, rock and roll is more about getting the job done at every show than winning prizes. trophies. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

