The first actor to refuse an Oscar

Since the first Oscars in 1929, the annual ceremony has become one of the most coveted and anticipated events in the film world, with the awards themselves having such cultural impact that they completely redefine the careers of the filmmakers who serve them. receive. Chances are even the most casual audience members, those with no interest in film and no knowledge of the industry, will have a basic knowledge of the Oscars. They have become such a monumental part of popular culture that parties are thrown and bets are placed in anticipation and celebration of the annual event. There are some, however, who do not hold the Academy in such high esteem. Feelings within the film community are mixed about the deserved status of the awards, but even within the industry, the very people who want to be recognized hold a certain contempt for the ceremony and the members of the Academy themselves. . For some, they simply believe there are more important things at stake. It was the most famous case of Marlon Brando in 1973, who sent Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to accept the best actor award in his place to bring attention to the mistreatment of his community. There was also the example of writer Dudley Nichols in 1935, the first Oscar turndown, who refused to accept his best screenplay award in solidarity with the screenwriters’ strike and only hosted the award. once the argument is over. For others, the Oscars represent something they don’t agree with, and they categorically refuse any involvement in the ceremony. In 1971, just under a decade after turning down the Best Supporting Actor nomination, George C. Scott requested that his name be removed from the Best Actor ballot. His performance in the 1970 film Patton as General George S. Patton had been received with ecstatic cheers, but the actor wanted nothing to do with the Academy. I respectfully request that you remove my name from the list of nominees, he wrote in a telegram to members of the Academy before expressing his frank opinions on the whole affair. It’s a two-hour meat parade, a public display with contrived suspense for economic reasons. While making clear his dislike of the Oscars, Scott nevertheless maintained respect for his fellow nominees, making it clear that My Request is in no way intended to disparage my fellow nominees. Despite these efforts, Scott won the Academy Awards for Best Actor in 1971. Needless to say, Scott was not present at the ceremony, and Patton producer Frank McCarthy took the stage to accept the award on Scotts’ behalf. A man of principle, Scott took the cancellation of his request very seriously, and the next day he returned his golden statue to the Academy. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

