Entertainment
Colorado author Malia Maunakea will visit The Bookworm of Edwards
Summer is right around the corner, which means outdoor adventures with the family and summer reading homework. Luckily, Colorado author Malia Maunakea will be at Tthe Bookworm on Monday, June 12 to talk about her books that are perfect for planning your family summer trips and for your child’s summer reading goals.
Maunakea will be at The Bookworm for a fun and insightful author event for the whole family. Maunakea will feature her two books, “Lei and the Fire Goddess,” which is great for family read-alouds and intermediate-level independent readers, and “Backpacking with Children,” a guide to getting into nature with your whole family. .
Family adventures in the wilderness are nothing new for Maunakea and her family. “We’ve done 18 backpacking trips and too many hiking and camping trips to count,” Maunakea said. “Isle Royale National Park was a unique hiking experience, the least visited national park, took a ferry there and we stayed upstairs in the huts. But honestly, I think we prefer our Colorado Rockies more.
Because Maunakea and her family have so much experience visiting places all over the country, she has a wealth of advice on how to get the most out of these trips. “Manage your expectations. It’s hard work introducing kids to your passion, but it’s so worth it,” Maunakea said. “If at first you don’t succeed, try again and again. Find games to play and ways to entertain them to minimize “I’m bored” complaints; there are several ideas on how to do this in my book.
Maunakea is passionate about her children seeing themselves in nature, and she also works hard to make sure they see themselves in the books as well, which is why she wrote “Lei and the Goddess of Fire.” “I wanted my son to find a book on the shelf that he saw himself in and his culture reflected in, so that I didn’t have to repeat how incredibly rich and special he is,” Maunakea said. “I’ve always loved mythology from around the world, so when he started reading ‘Percy Jackson’, it felt like a natural progression, to try to create something similar out of my own upbringing and history. .”
Support local journalism
Not only does Maunakea think it’s important for her son to know his family’s history, but she thinks all children should know more about their own family. “I think it’s important to know your family history, whether that family is blood or not,” Maunakea reflects. “Knowing the values, morals and stories that have impacted your core people is really important for you to understand why you are brought up the way you are. It helps cultivate a sense of appreciation and respect for the older generation and the struggles they may have gone through.
Maunakea highlights her Hawaiian heritage in “Lei,” and she’s also part Chinese, so the ethnic survey checkboxes have always haunted her. With that in mind, she dedicated “Lei” to children who also struggle with these issues. “These checkboxes asking for my race/ethnicity are driving me crazy. I’m eight different things. I don’t fit in one box,” Maunakea said. , gender or other identities. Trying to reduce us to these simple things for data collection denies who we are so much. And don’t even get me started when Hawaiian or Pacific Islander isn’t even on the sheet and I have to tick Asian instead, because I’m also part Chinese.
It’s evident, not just through the dedication, but through the Hawaiian lore showcased in “Lei,” that Maunakea has written a mid-level novel that’s both deeply personal and thrilling. “When readers finish my book, I would love for them to leave thinking, ‘Wow, that was fun! I wonder what’s going to happen next,’ Maunakea said. about who they are and maybe thinking they should go call their grandma and then realize that call will have to wait because it’s 2 a.m. because they couldn’t stop calling read this epic which turns the page of a story.
