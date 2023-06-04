Entertainment
Dr. Romantic 3 tops the charts for hottest dramas and actors
SBSs Dr. Romantic 3 has swept the top spots on this week’s chart of the hottest dramas and actors!
This week, Dr. Romantic 3 overtook JTBC’s Doctor Cha to take the No. 1 spot on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
In addition to Dr. Romantic 3 topping the drama list, direct Ahn Hyo Seop also climbed to No. 1 on the Most Interesting Cast Members list, while her co-star Kim Min Jae moved to No. 9.
JTBC’s Doctor Cha remained strong at No. 2 on the drama list, and its stars earned three of the top 10 spots on this week’s cast list: Um Jung Hwa arrived at No. 4, Kim Byung Chul at No. 5, and myung bin at No. 8.
tvNs Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 retained its spot at No. 3 on the drama list, while the lead Lee Dong Wook rose to number two in the actor rankings, followed by his co-stars Kim So Yeon at No. 6 and Ryu Kyung Soo at No. 7.
JTBCs The Good Bad Mother stayed No. 4 on the drama list, starring Lee Do Hyun And Ahn Eun Jin rising to No. 3 and No. 10 respectively on the cast list.
KBS2TV My perfect stranger And The real thing has arrived! also maintained their respective positions at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively on the drama list.
Finally, JTBC’s upcoming romance King the Land entered the drama rankings at No. 9 this week.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the fourth week of May are as follows:
- SBS Dr Romantic 3
- JTBC Doctor Cha
- tvN Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
- JTBC The Good Bad Mother
- KBS2 My Perfect Stranger
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- DTV Family
- KBS2 woman in a veil
- JTBC king of the earth
- ENA faithful to love
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week include:
- Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)
- Lee Dong Wook (Tale of Nine Tails 1938)
- Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother)
- Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)
- Kim So Yeon (Nine-Tailed Tale 1938)
- Ryu Kyung Soo (Tale of Nine Tails 1938)
- Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)
- Kim Min Jae (Dr. Romantic 3)
- Ahn Eun Jin (The Good Bad Mother)
binge watch everything Dr. Romantic 2 with subtitles here
and the whole first season of Tale of the Nine Tails below!
Or watch the full episodes of My Perfect Stranger here
and The real one has come! below!
How does this article make you feel?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1591687wpp/dr-romantic-3-tops-most-buzzworthy-drama-and-actor-rankings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- GOP hopefuls slam Donald Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
- Dr. Romantic 3 tops the charts for hottest dramas and actors
- Akula Sreeja, Telangana’s TT player, is preparing for a hectic season
- bard: Google adds precise location support to Bard for relevant responses
- Games: Why was Tetris so successful?
- ‘We Thought It Was an Earthquake’: Investigation into Fatal Train Accident Focuses on Signal Failure, as Rescue Efforts End | News
- Colorado author Malia Maunakea will visit The Bookworm of Edwards
- Youth fashion show back in New Britain | News
- How to convert a Google Smart Canvas document into a repeatable template
- Mary Trump shares the ‘first two things’ people should know about Donald Trump
- Chinese warship closes in on US destroyer in Taiwan Strait
- Watch a replay of the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade on KTLA