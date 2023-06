Directors Guild announces deal with Hollywood producers

The Directors Guild of America (DGA), a union that represents film and television directors, announced on Saturday that it has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood producers. In a press releasethe DGA said its agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) will include a 5% increase in salaries and benefits in the first year of the contract, with increases of 4% and 3, 5% over the next two years of the agreement. . The three-year agreement will also reduce the length of assistant managers’ workdays and implement safety guidelines, including the first-ever pilot program to require the employment of dedicated safety supervisors; expanding safety training programs for directors and their crews, and banning live ammunition on set. In a statement, DGA Chair Lesli Linka Glatter said the agreement “will recognize that the future of our industry is global and will respect the unique and essential role of directors and their teams as we move towards this future”. “I am very proud of the phenomenal leadership and dedication of Bargaining Chair Jon Avnet, Co-Chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland and our Chief Negotiator, National Executive Director Russ Hollander, and our 80+ member Bargaining Committee “said Glatter. “I am also extremely grateful to the DGA staff who worked tirelessly for a year and a half to bring this excellent deal to fruition.” The agreement comes during the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. WGA, a union that represents more than 11,000 entertainment industry professionals, launched its strike early last month in a bid to win better pay for content produced for streaming services. Sonic boom caused by US military exercise rattles DMV residents Raskin: Recording shows ‘clear understanding’ Trump didn’t ‘magically’ declassify documents

The writer's strike also led MTV to pre-tape its annual Movie & TV Awards last month, as host Drew Barrymore announced her decision to step back from hosting duties in support of the strike in progress. The DGA, which began negotiations with the AMPTP on May 10, said its national council will meet on Tuesday to consider approving the agreement in principle. According to the Washington Post, the deadline for the new DGA deal is June 30.

