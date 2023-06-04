Entertainment
Chuck Todd leaving “Meet the Press”; replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK — Chuck Todd said Sunday the hell would be leaving Meet the Press after a tumultuous decade of moderating NBC’s political show, which will be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.
Todd, 51, told viewers I’ve seen too many friends and family let work consume them before it’s too late and he promised his family he wouldn’t .
Todd was often an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump, during a polarized time, and there were rumors his time on the show would be cut short when his executive producer was reassigned at the end. from last summer, but NBC gave no indication that it was anything other than the Todds decision. It’s unclear when Todds’ final show will be, but he told viewers it would be his last summer.
I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards we have set here,” Todd said. We have not tolerated propagandists, and this network and this program never will.
Welker, a former chief White House correspondent, has been at NBC News in Washington since 2011 and served as Todds’ chief replacement for the past three years. She praised moderating the final presidential debate between Trump, a Republican, and Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020.
His pointed questioning of lawmakers is a masterclass in political interviewing, NBC News editorial chair Rebecca Blumenstein said in a memo announcing Welkers’ elevation on Sunday.
Now Welker, 46, will be thrust into what promises to be another round of contentious presidential elections.
The Sunday morning political interview show has been on the air since 1947, run by inventor and early host Martha Rountree. Its peak came in the years that Tim Russert moderated, from 1991 until his death in 2008, with a less certain footing since then. Tom Brokaw briefly filled in after Russerts’ death, and David Gregory filled in until he was kicked out in favor of Todd.
Welker will be the first black host on Meet the Press and the first woman since Rountree left in 1953.
Todd said he was proud to extend the Meet the Press brand to a daily show, which first aired on MSNBC but moved to streaming, along with podcasts and newsletters, even a festival of the movie.
weekend monitoring
Weekly
Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday.
He transformed the brand into a vital modern-day franchise, expanding its footprint into an array of new mediums, and kept Meet the Press at the forefront of political discourse, Blumenstein said.
That didn’t stop critics from jumping on social media when they disliked an interview conducted by Todd. Trump even anointed Todd with one of his signature nicknames, Sleepy Eyes, and called on NBC to fire Todd in 2020 for airing an interview clip with his then-Attorney General William Barr that the show later admitted to being cut to leave an inaccurate impression.
Todd was roasted at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in 2022 by Trevor Noah, who pointed his finger at him in the audience and said: How are you? I would ask for a follow up, but I know you don’t know what it is.
Todd hinted at his detractors when announcing his exit on Sunday.
If you’re doing this job in pursuit of popularity, you’re doing this job incorrectly, he said. I take the attacks from the fans as compliments. And I take real compliments with a grain of salt when they come from supporters.
The purpose of every show, he said, is to drive you crazy, make you think, shake your head in disapproval at one point and nod your head in approval at others. .
In the just-concluded TV season, Meet the Press was third in viewership after CBS Face the Nation and ABCs This Week, each averaging between 2.5 million and 2.9 million. million viewers, ratings firm Nielsen said.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.baltimoresun.com/entertainment/ct-ent-chuck-todd-nbc-20230604-z2w2lfqql5f7pe355z2kbquibm-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chuck Todd leaving “Meet the Press”; replaced by Kristen Welker
- NATO chief to Erdogan: Sweden “has fulfilled its obligations” to join
- Government cannot weaponize legal charges against Boris
- Labor secures $5m new mega donor for next UK election
- Directors Guild announces deal with Hollywood producers
- Huskies finish second at the 2023 IRA Championships
- Irina Shayk wears a summer dress
- Google issued an official warning to all Android users to remove 5 items to free up space
- US must ‘stay strong’ in face of ‘incredible aggression from China’: Turner
- GOP hopefuls slam Donald Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
- Dr. Romantic 3 tops the charts for hottest dramas and actors
- Akula Sreeja, Telangana’s TT player, is preparing for a hectic season