Local Couple Open Altitude Trampoline Park in Paso Robles

Donna and Nic Murdoch seek to bring more family fun to the community

Locals Donna and Nic Murdoch will soon bring Altitude trampoline park, a new family attraction, in Paso Robles. The national franchise focuses on bringing entertainment and enjoyment to communities through the parks, with the new Paso Robles addition being locally run and focused on returning to the Central Coast.

We are going to have so much fun and hope we can fill a space needed for the area where all families can come together and relax in a safe space. I’m thrilled to see not just the kids but their parents jumping together, it’s fun to bring that joy back and even parents need a little childish fun in their day, said Donna Murdoch, who was inspired with Nic to open a local Altitude Trampoline Park after visiting their parks while living in Washington State with their two children.

The current phase of Paso Robles Park involves finding a suitable building to house enough space for families to bounce back. Depending on the size of the building, which is usually around 20,000 to 30,000 square feet, the park may also include virtual reality systems, dodgeball and climbing, alongside the typical main trampoline area and meeting rooms. The designers will work alongside the Murdochs once a building brings the most attraction to the park. The community can expect a delay of six to nine months before the official opening once a building is chosen.

Donna Murdoch said foods such as corn dogs, pizza, nachos and other fresh food options will be available. Plus, attractions will be updated so there’s something new and exciting every time families visit. Monthly memberships will also be offered so families can have plenty of hours to jump and enjoy all the activities Altitude Trampoline Park has to offer.

Were just as excited as the community to open as we feel they are excited and rooted for us. This community is amazing, like one in a million, and I’m thrilled to support it because everyone is so supportive, said Donna Murdoch, adding that thanks to Altitude Trampoline Park, she and Nic have found something that we had passion and love for which the community needed.

Donna and Nic Murdoch were born and raised on the Central Coast and recently moved in with their children, aged one and three. Nic Murdoch is a military veteran who served in the Navy and in the aviation industry for 25 years, while Donna Murdoch was chief operating officer at a credit union in Washington State. Their desire to support the community will manifest in a variety of ways once the Altitude Trampoline park opens; examples include volunteering with the Combat Veterans of America Motorcycle Club and church events, fundraising for veterans’ organizations and schools, and sponsoring a little league.

Nic loves the veteran community here as they are so supportive and amazing Considering I’m from here I’m thrilled to see how Paso Robles is able to evolve with the change of people coming and going and keep the pulse of what people want and to adapt so that it becomes a place where people want to stay and enjoy the community hopefully with these entertainments [features]there are even more reasons to stay, said Donna Murdoch, adding that we are happy to have been able to come back and have been able to do something fun for our children and the families of the community.

To stay up to date on progress with the Altitude Trampoline Park’s Paso Robles location, the community can expect to see billboards, advertisements and more as opening time approaches. More information about Altitude Trampoline Park is available here.