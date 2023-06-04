Young Hollywood actor Tom Holland is well known for his portrayal of the superhero character Spider-Man in numerous Marvel movies. The actor recently made an interesting comment on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

In a recent interview with Indian media, Tom Holland, who is currently dating actress Zendaya, mentioned that he recently watched RRR and loved it. This statement made many RRR fans happy.

Tom Holland was last seen in Uncharted, and he will next appear in the Apple TV series The Crowded Room, which is slated for release on June 9, 2023. Keep browsing this page for more engaging content.

