Across the Spider-Verse with a $120.5 million opening





Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in US and Canadian theaters to a whopping $120.5 million, more than tripling the 2018 animated original’s debut and showing the kind of growth the box- film-to-film office that would be the envy of Hollywood’s most powerful franchise. Sony Pictures Across the Spider-Verse, the animated spinoff of the multiverse Spider-Man, exceeded expectations, according to studio estimates on Sunday, with terrific reviews (95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong buzz for the sequel. long awaited. to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the sometimes stereotypical realm of superhero movies, 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse offered a burst of originality, featuring Brooklyn teenage webslinger Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), punk rocker Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a host of other Spider-People. It launched with $35.4 million on its way to $384.3 million worldwide. Across the Spider-Verse, which exponentially expands the worlds of the movies universe, cost $100 million to make, about half the cost of a live-action comic book movie. So even with the $80 million forecast that Spider-Verse was set to open, Across the Spider-Verse would have been a success. Instead, it turned out to be a box office sensation and the second-biggest domestic opener of 2023, after only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, even surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which debuted with $118 million, for the best opening weekend of the summer so far. The film, helmed by writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is the second part of a trilogy that will culminate in a third chapter due out next year. Across the Spider-Verse also outperformed overseas, grossing $88.1 million overseas. After few family offerings for much of the first half of 2023, theaters are suddenly bursting with kid-friendly entertainment. Last week’s top movie, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, slipped to second with $40.6 million in its second weekend. After launching with $95.5 million and $117.5 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, The Little Mermaid fell 57%, in part due to formidable competition from Across the Spider-Verse. Having cost $250 million, The Little Mermaid was met with mixed reviews but more enthusiasm from audiences, earning it an A CinemaScore. But overseas, where Disney’s previous live-action remakes have thrived, are proving more difficult this time around. The film grossed $42.4 million internationally over the weekend. Disney also provided the weekend’s best counter-programming option in The Boogeyman, a generally well-received horror adaptation of a Stephen King short story. Director Rob Savages’ $35 million film, starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina, was originally slated to debut on Hulu before the studio pivoted. It opened with $12.3 million in ticket sales. In limited release, the Sundance breakout film Past Lives launched with an impressive average of $58,067 per screen across four screens. Celine Songs’ directorial debut stars Greta Lee as a woman torn between a Korean childhood friend (Teo Yoo) and her American husband (John Magaro). Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $120.5 million. 2. The Little Mermaid, $40.6 million. 3. The Boogeyman, $12.3 million. weekend monitoring Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. 4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $10.2 million. 5. Fast X, $9.2 million. 6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $3.4 million. 7. About my dad, $2.1 million. 8. The Machine, $1.8 million. 9. Suga: Agust D Tour Live in Japan, $1.2 million. 10. You hurt my feelings, $770,000.

