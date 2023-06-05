Sault gives $100,000 to actor who kissed DJ Tanner in Full House





Within five years, Stardust Pictures Studios hopes to host eight productions a year in Sault Ste.

Sault Ste. Marie City Council this week authorized a $100,000 grant to Stardust Pictures Studios Inc., which is renovating the former CTV building at 119 East St. to provide studio space for the motion picture industry. Stardust’s budget for the project soared to $2.9 million, nearly three times the rough estimate “about $1 million in expenses” he provided to SooToday when the building was sold last August. The company is co-owned by Justin L. Levine and David Lipper, both experienced film producers. Levine has produced or has in development something like 20 films, some in collaboration with Trish Rainone and Rebeka Herron of 180 Sisterhood Productions of Sault. As an actor, David Lipper played the role of Viper in the popular ABC sitcom Full house (1987-1995). He ended up dating DJ Tanner in the final season when DJ broke up with her boyfriend Steve. Lipper reprized her role as Viper in More complete housewhich ran from 2016 to 2020. He had a busy career since then in film and television, including numerous appearances on Levine’s projects. “Stardust is renovating the former CTV building to meet industry demand for studio space through the development of two new studios and offices to support productions,” said Josh Rogers, Cinema Coordinator, of the city’s television and digital media. The historic building originally housed Bell Telephone’s Sault offices before CJIC-TV opened there in November 1955. “Stardust’s proposed renovation is substantial with an estimated cost of $2,933,000. Once complete, the studios and offices will be available to rent for production shoots in Sault Ste. Marie. “The availability of studio space will support the growth of the local film industry by providing much-needed infrastructure capable of attracting productions to our community,” Rogers said. “This money will be used to develop the space as a modern studio space which will include editing houses and production offices. With studio space for filming, sound booths for audio recording, the equipment rental, changing rooms and make-up rooms, a carpentry workshop, green rooms, offices and a small café. “The building will also be upgraded with a high-speed internet connection to support data management for on-site teams and to support remote access work done by post-production and VFX teams,” said Rogers in a report to city council. “The development of Stardust Pictures Studios is an infrastructure project that will support the continued development of the film industry in Sault Ste. Marie by filling an unmet need and will help us attract productions that would otherwise go to Sudbury or North Bay. Stardust plans to host five productions in its first year of operation. This is expected to increase to eight productions per year by year five. The studio will create up to six full-time jobs, with between 20 and 40 temporary full-time local positions per active film production in Sault Ste. Married. In a separate matter, city councilors approved the latest round of arts and culture assistance program grants: Métis Nation of Ontario – Powley Affair 29th Anniversary Commemoration: $11,885

National Historic Site of the Friends of Ermatinger Clergue – Fall Rendezvous and Harvest Festival: $6,229

Center de Francophone – Festival du Jour de Franco-Ontarians Day Festival: $2,869

Andrée-Ann Deschenes – proposed order: $1,712

Rebeka Herron – Beka & Neko Short Film: $1,494

Dustin Goodall – Useless: $1,642

Lucinda Hatt – Metis/Voyageur Art Creation Metis Heritage Center SSM: $1,665

Nicole Dyble – 2023 Concert Series: $1,552

Sault Symphony Orchestra – Nutcracker Suite: $5,150

Sault Blues Society: $1,516

Sault Theater Workshop: $4,654

Brandon Ruch – Album Project: $1,362

Over the Rainbow: $2,552

Latin Hispanic Association of Northern Ontario – Gala Latina: $2,787

