



The production of Warner Bros.’ The movie “Barbie” would have wiped out the world’s supply of pink paint. According to Rosco, the company that provided the decorators, the film used so much neon pink paint that it caused a shortage. However, the reality behind the claim is a bit more complicated. Warner Bros.’ The movie “Barbie” reportedly caused a global shortage of pink paint, but Rosco says the pandemic and Texas freeze also played a role. (Warner Bros.) Lauren Proud, vice president of global marketing at Rosco, clarified that the shortage of pink paint was not solely due to the production of the Barbie movie. The COVID-19 pandemic had already disrupted the global supply chain, affecting various products including paint. Additionally, Rosco was still recovering from the 2021 Texas freeze damage that impacted its paint production materials. Proud explained: “There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know if they can claim the credit.” Despite the circumstances, the film managed to continue production with the available paint, though it certainly ran out of Rosco’s supply. The use of pink paint was vital to the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, who wanted to capture the essence of Barbie’s world and maintain a playful aesthetic. Sarah Greenwood, the film’s production designer, created sets filled with dollhouse-like mansions, vibrant furniture, and even pink roads and lampposts. The Barbie movie’s claim that it’s causing a worldwide shortage of pink paint may raise some eyebrows, but it’s worth examining Rosco’s supply chain challenges. While the film’s plot remains a mystery, the recent trailer teases an exciting journey for Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) beyond Barbieland. Boasting a star-studded ensemble, including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and many more, the Barbie movie is generating significant buzz. Regardless of its impact on paint supplies, the film aims to captivate fans with its nostalgic appeal and imaginative storytelling. So while the claim of a shortage of pink paint caused by Barbie may not be entirely accurate, one thing is certain: Barbie’s vibrant world is set to dazzle audiences when the film hits theaters on July 21.

