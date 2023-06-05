Celebrities Participate in Mock Mission to Mars in Fox’s ‘Stars on Mars’

Ever since Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos took to space last year, there has been much speculation about the rise of space tourism and which celebrities would be among the first to lift off. Well, for those wondering what it might be like to go the extra mile and host a star-studded reality show in space, Fox has you covered. The new reality competition series, “Stars on Mars,” premieres Monday, June 5 on Fox.

Equal parts Bravo and Star Trek, “Stars on Mars” features Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner. Although not actually filmed in space, the unscripted series follows a group of celebrities who must spend an entire summer together on a simulated Mars-like planet.

The series opens with the aspiring cosmonauts getting dressed and settling into their new mission-worthy space digs, where they “will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other.” (by Fox) during the series. Tasks constantly assigned by Mission Control – led by Shatner, of course – each famous person will have to complete a series of challenges in an effort to “colonize” their out-of-this-world surroundings.

Completing these tasks will prove to be key, as there is a “Survivor” type element to this competition: each week, they will vote to eliminate one of their teammates and return them “to Earth” (or rather, to real life) until there is only one left.







The “Celebronauts,” including Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Ariel Winter and Lance Armstrong, get to know each other on Fox’s new “Stars On Mars” reality competition, which kicks off Monday, June 5.

– Courtesy of Fox

There’s a good mix of skills among the 12-person crew, including actors, athletes, public figures and philanthropists. Actors Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”), Tallulah Willis (“The Whole Ten Yards”) and Christopher Mintz-Plasse (“Superbad”), for example, will be joined by reality TV stars Porsha Williams Guobadia (” The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and Tom Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”), as well as singer/songwriter Tinashe. Meanwhile, Tour de France multi-champion Lance Armstrong, UFC champion Ronda Rousey, former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon round out the most athletic team. The actress Natasha Leggero (“Another period”) joins a category of her own.

In a press release, Fox executives expressed their hopes for the celebrities on their “Martian” mission: “During their stay, they will experience authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and their brawn — or maybe just their stellar social skills — to outlast the competition and claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

When the series was officially announced in April, Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, said, “The moment I heard the pitch for ‘Stars on Mars,’ I knew a show this bold, this big and this extravagant simply belonged on Fox.Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. We’ll learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner at the helm of Mission Control, we’ve got the makings of a show that’s ready to go.”







Ronda Rousey and Lance Armstrong are set to work together while competing in Fox’s new “Stars On Mars” reality competition, which premieres Monday, June 5.

– Courtesy of Fox

This “analogue mission”, as NASA usually refers to these types of simulations, is filmed in the South Australian town of Coober Pedy, a red sand desert town north of Adelaide famous for its opals. And while every celebrity voted “off-planet” during the competition still has to return to the United States, there’s the small consolation that the return flight isn’t as long as the one to actual Mars.

Produced by Fremantle-owned Eureka Productions, the unscripted show is the kind of lighter fare that’s perfect for summer viewing. As for Shatner, the “Star Trek” icon has remained synonymous with space exploration since the original series (or “TOS” to fans) launched in 1966; as Mission Control in “Stars on Mars,” he should offer celebrity support and add some levity to the competition.

In a case of life imitating art, in 2021 the then 90-year-old actor was able to daringly go where no one his age had gone before, when he and three other passengers exploded into space at aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ The Blue Origin Company.

In his recently published book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, Shatner described the effects of gravitational forces, explaining that, “At two g, I tried to raise my arm and I could barely lift it. do”, and “at three g, I felt my face sink into my seat”, before feeling the relief of weightlessness.

Presumably, the memory of that feeling lingers, given Shatner’s words of wisdom to “Stars on Mars” attendees: “Thanks to weaker gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: Air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, this will remind you of home.”

• “Stars on Mars” begins Monday, June 5 on Fox. The episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.