Barry Newman is dead: “Vanishing Point”, the actor of “The Limey” was 92 years old





Barry Newman, the Emmy-nominated actor who starred in the cult 1971 action thriller “Vanishing Point” and as the eponymous lawyer on the NBC series “Petrocelli,” died May 11. He was 92 years old. No further details are currently available on his death. In “Vanishing Point”, Newman played former race car driver Kowalski, a speedster who cruises around in a Dodge Challenger after becoming entangled in a criminal conspiracy. The film is considered one of the defining American action films of the 70s by genre enthusiasts. Two decades and one change later, Newman would play a significant role in Steven Soderbergh’s fractured crime thread “The Limey,” which featured a second-act car chase involving the actor getting back behind the wheel. Newman was born in Boston on November 7, 1938, where he would attend Boston Latin School and go on to attend Brandeis University. During college, Newman met Lee Strasberg and was inspired to become an actor. Before beginning his acting career, Newman was drafted into the military. While serving, Newman played both clarinet and saxophone in the Army Band. After serving, he would move to New York to study acting with Strasberg. He performed in several Broadway shows, including Mel Tolkin’s “Maybe Tuesday” and Agatha Christie’s “The Mouse Trap”. Newman then took part in feature films, with his breakthrough leading role in 1970s “The Lawyer”. A few years later, he was offered the lead role in the acclaimed television series “Petrocelli”, which was developed around his performance in “The Lawyer”. Newman would in turn earn Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. After starring in ‘Petrocelli’, Newman continued to work on other projects including ‘Fatal Vision’, ‘King Crab’, ‘Bowfinger’ and ‘Daylight’. In 2009, Newman was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, a development that led him to limit his acting work. Newman appeared in the 2022 indie drama “Finding Hannah.” Newman is survived by his wife, Angela.

