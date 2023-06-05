McFly star Danny Jones wanted to be a footballer | Entertainment





Danny Jones wanted to be a footballer. The 37-year-old pop star rose to prominence alongside Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd as part of McFly, but admitted that while he didn’t make it as a singer he wanted to be a footballer or a carpenter . He told Heat magazine: I think I would have tried to become a footballer and when that didn’t work out, a carpenter. Handyman Dan! In the joint interview, Harry explained to his bandmate that he would have always found his way in the music industry one way or another. Harry said: You would have found a way to be in the music industry. Even if you were a do-it-yourselfer, you’d still be playing pubs on the weekends. I think I would have become a real estate agent or something like that. The All About You hitmakers have had several acting roles over their careers and starred opposite Lindsay Lohan in the 2006 comedy film Just My Luck, but Harry went on to admit he didn’t appreciate really that aspect of things while Danny joked that he could have won some prizes. Harry said: I never really liked that side of McFly. I’m a terrible actor! Danny replied: I would have won an Oscar if it hadn’t been for my commitment to the band. Harry added: You get the laughs all the time. You would never have been a good actor! The boys are now returning to the charts with their seventh studio album Power to Play which will be released on June 9 but have admitted that even early in their career they were never divas and only demanded junk food from their runners. Harry said: We never really got any specifics, just the usual things boys in their twenties want, like junk food and beers. Danny added: Nobody could call us divas although I now ask for room temperature water but that’s because the cold water makes my throat close.

