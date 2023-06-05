Abbott Elementary Actor Tyler James Williams Shuts Down Sexuality Rumors: ‘I’m Not Gay’

Tyler James Williams has addressed speculation regarding his sexuality.

The Abbott Elementary actor, 30, who recently discussed his ‘traumatic’ teenage stardom, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to clarify he’s ‘not gay’ and called a “dangerous” speculation about people’s sexuality.

“Usually I wouldn’t bring up this stuff, but I feel like a conversation is bigger than me. I am not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some sort of hidden trait or behavior that a locked-in person ‘leaks out’ is very dangerous,’ he wrote.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an effort to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety many queer and queer people feel when they question when they fear living in their truth,” the artist continued.

“It makes the most pedestrian conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe among our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be wondering.”

Clarification: Tyler James Williams, 30, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to clarify he was ‘not gay’ and called speculation about people’s sexuality ‘dangerous’; Seen in 2023

Everybody Hates Chris star, who detailed his near-fatal battle with Crohn’s disease in January this year, continued: “It also reinforces an archetype that many straight men have to live under, which is often unrealistic, less free and limits individual expression.”

“I’ve been very clear about the intentionality that I try to put into using my platform to push back against these archetypes every chance I get,” Tyler said in slide two.

‘Being straight doesn’t seem like a one-way street. Being gay doesn’t seem like a one-way street,’ he said before wishing his followers a happy Pride month .

“What may seem like harmless fun and conversation can actually send a dangerous message to those dealing with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to this message.

‘Happy Pride to all my queer and questioning brothers, sisters and individuals. I pray that you will feel seen in such a way that you will feel safe during this month’s celebration.

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to helping where I can and to helping cultivate a future where we are all accepted and allowed to be ourselves,” he concluded.

In March this year, Williams confirmed he was single in an interview withQG. The actor has been mostly private about his love life and has never confirmed any of his relationships, although he has been linked to singer Karina Pasian and actress Anastasia Baranova in the past.

In the interview, Williams opened up about how her fame affected her ability to develop romantic relationships, as it kept her from being “seen.”

‘I’m not gay’: ‘I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a locked up person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” he wrote in a long statement.

Archetypes: “It also reinforces an archetype that many straight men have to live under, which is often unrealistic, less free and limits individual expression,” he added.

‘Happy Pride’: ‘Being straight doesn’t seem like a one-way street. Being gay doesn’t seem like a one-way street,’ Tyler wrote, before wishing ‘all my queer and questioning brothers, sisters and individuals’ a month of Happy Pride; Seen in 2023

Price of fame: Williams recently opened up about how her fame has affected her ability to develop romantic relationships, as it hinders her ability to “be seen”; Pictured with co-star Sarah Hyland in 2019

“It makes it hard to be seen,” he explained. “I’ve never had a chance to introduce myself to anyone. There’s something really cool about looking at people and thinking, ‘Damn, y’all have met and she doesn’t know nothing about you. You were just able to give him who you are right now.”‘

Elsewhere in the interview, he opened up about the “traumatic” stardom he endured as a teenager when he broke into Hollywood with his starring role in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

He also revealed that a producer once told him he would “probably never work again” after the show, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

In the interview, Williams told the publication that he realized “pretty quickly” how child stars had been sentenced to “juvenile purgatory” in Hollywood.

Beginning his career at the age of seven, Williams went on to work as an extra on Saturday Night Live before landing the sitcom that would launch him into the public eye at age 12.

He described fame as ‘the weirdest shit in the world’, adding: ‘It was traumatic. I’m always triggered by things that are part of everyone’s childhood.

“Every time someone comes up to me, no matter what they recognize me for, what it tells me in the moment is that I am seen. I have to be online, immediately, because someone is watching.

The Let It Shine star went on to explain that her teenage stardom exploded around the same time the internet collided with Hollywood, which added to her anxiety.

To cope and recover from his worsening paranoia, Williams went to therapy and tackled his “hypervigilance”.

Career: Williams recently gained attention for playing Professor Gregory Eddie on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary; Pictured in a photo from the show

Success: The role earned him his first Golden Globe. Abbott Elementary was renewed by ABC for a third season in January 2023; Pictured at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

Rise to fame: The actor first shot to fame with his starring role in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 to 2009

“Hypervigilance was one of the things we had to tackle, because I was listening to everyone’s conversation in a room.”

Williams described his hypervigilance even further, adding: “I could hear my name being mentioned from two, three tables down. I could see how many people timed me when I walked through the door. And that’s not healthy.

More recently, Williams gained attention for playing Professor Gregory Eddie on the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which won him his first Golden Globe.

Abbott Elementary was renewed by ABC for a third season in January 2023.