Anti-LGBTQ+ violence erupts at protest outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood

Counter-protesters raise pride flags outside Saticoy Primary School. (Photo: John Motter | Hitting LA)

An anti-LGBTQ+ protest has been staged on Instagram after a Pride celebration was planned at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood. The Pride celebration included a book reading about different types of families. Shortly after the announcement of the celebration, someone broke into the school after hours to steal a transgender teacher’s pride flag and burn it. The same teacher was also doxxed by right-wing activists.

Some media reported that the anti-LGBTQ+ event was planned by parents concerned about how sex education is taught to young students. Hit LA attempted to interview some of these parents, but was met with silence or a negative response. Two young adult women on the anti-LGBTQ+ side said they were there because it’s cool.

Glendale has had enough! shouted one of the leaders of the right-wing protest on his sound system. It’s time to break out the zip ties! he told the police, continuing with I would like to tie up the director!

One protester announced over her megaphone that this was not an anti-LGBTQ+ event and that she supported everyone’s gender/sexuality choice. The man repeatedly shouting f****t at the LGBTQ+ crowd adding that you’re just mad because no one wants to fuck you. You’re ugly ! seemed to contradict her. When the group later walked, random passers-by also encountered the same vitriol.

It’s hard to say whether the few demonstrators with microphones and megaphones who dominated the action or the loudest hurling insults spoke on behalf of the entire crowd; however, none of the participants challenged these speakers or asked them to withdraw any of their statements. In addition, most were unwilling to provide feedback to Hit LA.

Protesters accuse the entire press of being corrupt, untrustworthy liberals and Marxists [sic] probably contributed to the difficulty of getting feedback from protesters. You’re pretty, but you’re not a journalist, the man on the microphone told Fox 11 reporter Christina Pascucci. Hit LA Journalist Sean Beckner-Carmitchel, who was also covering the event, was told to get out of here, you Jew, by one of the protesters.

After speaking to more than a dozen protesters, Hit LA was able to speak to a woman who claimed to have children at school. However, she declined to share details that would confirm this. Were here for the protection of our children, she said. When it comes to sex and gender issues, we have to decide how and when they are taught.

Many protesters seemed unaware of LAUSD’s policy of allowing parents to withdraw their children from sex ed when it is first taught to fifth graders, or that LAUSD has no real power to prevent parents to teach their own children about how and when they decide for themselves.

A Los Angeles Times journalist covering this event protected the identity of a right-wing provocateur by granting him anonymity. The same reporter recently refused to do the same for a self-help organizer working with the city’s homeless community.

The quote in which the LA Times reporter protected the identity of an anti-LGBTQ+ provocateur. (Source: Los Angeles Times)

We hope we can continue to love them by understanding that the message of love is what wins, said Renay Grace Rodriguez, political vice president of the local Stonewall Democratic Club. They are told a bunch of lies and misinformation about how kids learn about sex in first or second grade. It’s not true. What we teach them, in CM2, when we have compulsory sex education [which parents can opt in or out of] … children already have menstrual cycles. I had mine when I was in CM1. So not teaching this to children is scary for them to experience this without knowing it. They don’t want that to happen, they have to wait until college, and I’m afraid it’s a little too late.

Most of the protesters wore white T-shirts with the words leave our children alone in large print on the front. At one point, they lambasted Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd, which features the same line in the lyrics. Roger Waters, one of the songwriters, is also well known for his leftist politics and recently posted pro-pride photos from his latest show on his Instagram.

It is not clear if the protesters know how the T-shirts work. (Photos: John Motter | Hitting LA)

I think it’s obvious when people are screaming pedophilia this or thongs and genitals in a school, it’s pretty clear who the creep is, LGBTQ+ activist May said of the protesters.

That’s what Pride is, said June Paniouchkine, another LGBTQ+ activist, explaining why they were there. Uniting a coalition in support of Pride, in support of Pride education, and making sure kids are comfortable learning who they are, who they can be, and who their peers are.

Activist and former LA mayoral candidate Gina Viola noted the difference in treatment of the two groups by LAPD: the pro-LGBTQ+ side was confined to the narrow sidewalk while the reactionaries were allowed to block the street and march without a permit. . Police officers were also seen shaking and shaking hands with protesters. A protester was seen carrying a bear mace, something banned by LA City Council in 2017.

Many homophobic and anti-Semitic protesters made matters worse later in the day when they marched. One of the counter-protesters was reprimanded to tears, then laughed off for crying.

An organizer from Occupy ICE and similar actions, who asked to go through Billy, came to the event just after dropping his son off at school. As a concerned parent of an LAUSD student (verified by Hit LA), he expressed concern for the safety of the teacher and the students at the school who had received threats.

During the march, the LAPD split the dwindling counter-protesters in half, drawing many of the protesters into the pro-LGBTQ+ contingent, which Billy felt was a deliberate move on their part.

Eventually, a homeless man who wandered into the event asking for food was beaten unconscious by right-wing protesters. Billy tried to push through the crowd to help the man and was attacked; protesters repeatedly punched and kicked him, continuing even after he was pushed to the ground. He believes he suffered a concussion because of it.

This beating occurred in full view of LAPD officers, with several minutes passing until they intervened. The police threatened Billy with arrest for possessing a deadly weapon: a cane he uses to get around. The homeless man then regained consciousness and walked away from the scene. No arrests were made.

District City Council member Paul Krekorian apparently couldn’t prioritize action, but later issued a statement. Jillian Burgos, North Hollywood ward council member and candidate for LA City Council District 2, who was in attendance, said: There is a misunderstanding. People seem to think it’s about sexualizing children, and it’s not. I’m here to support the LGBT community, to show that love is love and not all families are the same.

The Armenian society GALAS LGBTQ+ and other progressive Armenian groups are organizing against a similar protest by the Board of Education in Glendale this Tuesday afternoon. A GoFundMe was launched to support the homeless man who was assaulted.