Elliot Page Says A-List Actor Verballed Him After He Came Out Gay
Elliot Page has said he was the victim of homophobic abuse at the hands of another high-profile actor.
The Juno and Whip It Oscar-nominated star wrote about the incident in her upcoming memoir, Pageboy.
In a chapter titled Famous Asshole at Party, taken from People magazine, the 36-year-old described attending a party in Los Angeles in 2014, shortly after coming out as gay. Page later came out as transgender in December 2020.
According to Page, the actor, whom he considered an acquaintance, told him: You are not gay. There is no such thing. You are just afraid of men.
The actor would then have said: I will fuck you to make you realize that you are not gay.
Page told People magazine that many people at the party saw and heard what happened.
I purposely do not share his name, he said.
But he’ll hear about it and know it’s him.
In the memoir, Page also revealed he was in a relationship with actress Kate Mara, while she dated The Handmaids Tale star Max Minghella.
Their romance began while Page was filming X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.
Page wrote about how Minghella was supportive of Mara opening the relationship.
I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can, Mara would have told her.
Page told People that he and Mara were still close and that Mara had read his book.
But he also wrote about another relationship with a closed co-star, which lasted two years in secret.
Page said they would leave hotels through different doors and not look at each other in public.
Some of my closest friends didn’t even know I was in a relationship, Page said.
In the end, I think she loved me. We loved each other and it was very real in our bubble… But feeling hidden was far too painful. It was impossible and not at all a lasting relationship. And that taught me that I wasn’t going to do it again.
Last month, the actor reflected on his journey through gender dysphoria, sharing a topless selfie on Instagram.
Dysphoria was particularly prevalent in the summer. No diapers, just a T-shirt — or diapers and oh so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T, he wrote.
It’s so good to bathe in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has enabled me to do and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.
