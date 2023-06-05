Entertainment
Striking writers react to DGA’s tentative deal with studios and streamers – The Hollywood Reporter
As the Writers Guild enters its second calendar month on strike, a key alliance in its fight for increased residuals, wages and AI protections has reached an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. television.
In a tentative agreement that is set to be submitted for approval Tuesday to its national board of directors, the Directors Guild of America spent all day Saturday at the table and reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP just before midnight Sunday. The three-year deal sees the 19,000-member guild receive pay and benefits gains, increases in global streaming residuals and protections against the use of artificial intelligence, which sources say was the latest stumbling block in an agreement reached after less than a month of negotiations with the AMPTP. The DGA’s current contract, as well as that of SAG-AFTRA, expires on June 30. The acting branch currently has members who vote to authorize a strike, if its bargaining committee calls for one.
As one of its main talking points, the Writers Guild of America has emphasized unity with other guilds in its ongoing strike against the AMPTP over issues such as streaming transparency, salary increases and AI guarantees. While the DGA was expected to reach an agreement with the AMPTP and avoid its own strike, the agreement in principle – described as “historic” by its leaders – was not well received by members of the Writers Guild.
“Glad the DGA was able to use the power of WGA industrial action to get a deal that works for them,” writes Amy Berg (Jack Ryan, warrior nun) writing early Sunday. “We proposed a number of these conditions…before the AMPTP broke off negotiations to deliver an agreement to the DGA. They will continue not to talk to us, offering them alongside SAG. But we have needs in areas they don’t, and we’ll get a deal that works for us. It’s not that. Also keep in mind that the SAG must announce the results of its strike authorization vote and that doing so quickly is an attempt to undermine its impact. Between that and the strike, the DGA was in a good position to get something that worked for them. For them, not for us.
The WGA released a statement on the new DGA Interim Agreement on Sunday.
“We commend the DGA Bargaining Committee for securing an agreement which it is recommending to its national board for approval and which it will then likely send to its membership for ratification,” the WGA said. “Out of respect for the DGA’s ratification process and in recognition of not knowing the language of the contract they negotiated, we will not comment on their points of agreement. Our own negotiating positions remain the same as on the 1st May 2023.
“Last week we sent a E-mail on how the divide and conquer AMPTP strategy won’t work this time. The AMPTP will not be able to negotiate an agreement for writers with anyone other than us. Today this message and the video on the way to an agreement with the WGA is even more timely.
SAG-AFTRA issued its own statement via Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, who also praised the DGA but said it would be “premature” to comment on the tentative agreement since the leadership of the actors guild didn’t have time to revise it. SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations with AMPTP on Wednesday; he set a strike authorization vote deadline of 5 p.m. Monday.
“As we have done throughout this process, we will remain in close communication with our sister unions, in particular the WGA and DGA, and we will seek to capitalize on the knowledge we have gained from their bargaining process and on the progress they have made on common issues,” Crabtree-Ireland wrote to guild members. “Of course, the needs of SAG-AFTRA members are unique, and each area of interest in our negotiations aims to serve these interests.
“Our bargaining strategy has never mattered or depended on the outcome or status of another union’s negotiations, nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of agreements reached with other unions bind. We stand in solidarity with the members of the WGA and with their strike, and commend the DGA for their negotiation and look forward to reviewing the detailed terms of their agreement as soon as possible.
Historically, a DGA agreement would be used as a template for studios and streamers to apply to other guilds. That, however, shouldn’t happen during WGA negotiations given that a number of its proposals only affect writers and not actors or directors. While the WGA also sought protections against AI, writer-specific issues include protections against “reach” and the use of “mini-rooms”, among others.
“Since there’s not a ton of overlap with us, I don’t see this having a huge impact on the current WGA strike, but only time will tell,” writer Phillip Iscove (Station 19, Sleepy Hollow) job.
Updated at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 4: Added WGA declaration.
Update at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Added SAG-AFTRA statement.
