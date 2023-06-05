Striking writers react to DGA’s tentative deal with studios and streamers – The Hollywood Reporter

As the Writers Guild enters its second calendar month on strike, a key alliance in its fight for increased residuals, wages and AI protections has reached an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers. television.

In a tentative agreement that is set to be submitted for approval Tuesday to its national board of directors, the Directors Guild of America spent all day Saturday at the table and reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP just before midnight Sunday. The three-year deal sees the 19,000-member guild receive pay and benefits gains, increases in global streaming residuals and protections against the use of artificial intelligence, which sources say was the latest stumbling block in an agreement reached after less than a month of negotiations with the AMPTP. The DGA’s current contract, as well as that of SAG-AFTRA, expires on June 30. The acting branch currently has members who vote to authorize a strike, if its bargaining committee calls for one.

As one of its main talking points, the Writers Guild of America has emphasized unity with other guilds in its ongoing strike against the AMPTP over issues such as streaming transparency, salary increases and AI guarantees. While the DGA was expected to reach an agreement with the AMPTP and avoid its own strike, the agreement in principle – described as “historic” by its leaders – was not well received by members of the Writers Guild.

“Glad the DGA was able to use the power of WGA industrial action to get a deal that works for them,” writes Amy Berg (Jack Ryan, warrior nun) writing early Sunday. “We proposed a number of these conditions…before the AMPTP broke off negotiations to deliver an agreement to the DGA. They will continue not to talk to us, offering them alongside SAG. But we have needs in areas they don’t, and we’ll get a deal that works for us. It’s not that. Also keep in mind that the SAG must announce the results of its strike authorization vote and that doing so quickly is an attempt to undermine its impact. Between that and the strike, the DGA was in a good position to get something that worked for them. For them, not for us.

The WGA released a statement on the new DGA Interim Agreement on Sunday.

“We commend the DGA Bargaining Committee for securing an agreement which it is recommending to its national board for approval and which it will then likely send to its membership for ratification,” the WGA said. “Out of respect for the DGA’s ratification process and in recognition of not knowing the language of the contract they negotiated, we will not comment on their points of agreement. Our own negotiating positions remain the same as on the 1st May 2023.

“Last week we sent a E-mail on how the divide and conquer AMPTP strategy won’t work this time. The AMPTP will not be able to negotiate an agreement for writers with anyone other than us. Today this message and the video on the way to an agreement with the WGA is even more timely.

SAG-AFTRA issued its own statement via Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, who also praised the DGA but said it would be “premature” to comment on the tentative agreement since the leadership of the actors guild didn’t have time to revise it. SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations with AMPTP on Wednesday; he set a strike authorization vote deadline of 5 p.m. Monday.

“As we have done throughout this process, we will remain in close communication with our sister unions, in particular the WGA and DGA, and we will seek to capitalize on the knowledge we have gained from their bargaining process and on the progress they have made on common issues,” Crabtree-Ireland wrote to guild members. “Of course, the needs of SAG-AFTRA members are unique, and each area of ​​interest in our negotiations aims to serve these interests.

“Our bargaining strategy has never mattered or depended on the outcome or status of another union’s negotiations, nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of agreements reached with other unions bind. We stand in solidarity with the members of the WGA and with their strike, and commend the DGA for their negotiation and look forward to reviewing the detailed terms of their agreement as soon as possible.

Zero surprises. The AMPTP continues to use its tired old playbook. And the DGA unfortunately continues to toe the line, knowing that it can build on the WGA’s resolve to strike a truly historic deal. Disappointing, but not surprising. https://t.co/BLQ4SvcQuO — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 4, 2023

I don’t know about the rest of you, but this historic DGA agreement only pushes me to strike until we get everything we asked for. Strike sick for years. I will knock with a sign in my cold dead hand from my coffin at 100 years old. It will say, I’d rather die than rewrite the AI pic.twitter.com/UtowrUApeU — Allison Sanchez (@_A_Sanch) June 4, 2023

#typical. Now the #AMPTP will play until the press that the #WGA is difficult if they do not accept the same conditions, even if the needs of their members are totally different from most #DGA members, who are crews under the line, not directors.https://t.co/CQrxksVJYp —Michael Tabb (@MichaelTabb) June 4, 2023

We are all scrambling for each other. The DGA gets a better offer because it was striking. Then SAG, with, in theory, a strike authorization vote in hand, uses the DGA agreement to support itself. And then we hope to build on that. —Robert King (@RKing618) June 4, 2023

How bad the DGA Bargaining Committee must be that the WGA strike gave it all the clout in the world and only made demands that the AMPTP was comfortable d ‘accept. https://t.co/1VjyRMo71T — Scott Collette (@ScottJCollette) June 4, 2023

Now that the #DGA has a deal, in part due to the leverage of the #WGAStrikeit would be classy if some of their members showed up on our picket lines with posters arguing that their sister unions are getting a fair deal. #WGASstrong 1/3 — James C. Oliver (@JamesOliverInLA) June 4, 2023

Honestly, I have no feelings good or bad about the DGA deal. A. I expected that. B. I was taught to always focus on tending my own yard. And so we walk with determination and vigor and we do not stop until we are satisfied and ratified. #WGASstrong — Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) June 4, 2023

DGA goes DGA, people. Nothing new here. I think a lot of people who really pay attention to this for the first time are surprised/disappointed, but it’s important to internalize that the DGA will never save us – no matter what their voice of support is. https://t.co/YTefTPm3SU — Ursula Lawrence (@UrsulaLawrence) June 4, 2023

Day 34. Many of us wake up to the news of the DGA agreement. Just as many (me) went to bed with it and got up too late as a result. I have mixed emotions: happy with the progress made by the members of the DGA, frustrated that we have been blocked in all our requests. My resolve is all the stronger for it. #WGASstrong pic.twitter.com/deP7fepqGt — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) June 4, 2023

Just a reminder that they made a deal with the DGA in hopes of playing us off against each other. Do not fall into the trap. The enemy is not the DGA, it is the AMPTP. mini —Amy Thurlow (@athurlow) June 4, 2023

Historically, a DGA agreement would be used as a template for studios and streamers to apply to other guilds. That, however, shouldn’t happen during WGA negotiations given that a number of its proposals only affect writers and not actors or directors. While the WGA also sought protections against AI, writer-specific issues include protections against “reach” and the use of “mini-rooms”, among others.

“Since there’s not a ton of overlap with us, I don’t see this having a huge impact on the current WGA strike, but only time will tell,” writer Phillip Iscove (Station 19, Sleepy Hollow) job.

Seeing a bunch of people saying that the AMPTP made a deal with the DGA and not the writers because they don’t respect us. For me, it’s the opposite. As if they are doing everything they can to undermine and weaken us, because our solidarity is real power. — Dave Metzger (@DaveMetzger) June 4, 2023

As Director, I am happy to hear that the negotiations have been successful. As a writer, I’m afraid that means the strike will last a long time, but we’ll have to see what the actors do…https://t.co/HaducdVIat via @thr — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) June 4, 2023

as well as securing essential protections for our members on key new issues such as artificial intelligence, ensuring that DGA members are not replaced by technological advances. So they will give that to the directors but not to the writers, cool, we see where we are. https://t.co/2TA5vG7Apf — Text ACT to 644-33 Gun Safety Now (@JillianKJacobs) June 4, 2023

As a member of both @WGAWest And @directorsguild I will be happy with the historic new DGA deal if it means it brings AMPTP back to the table and creates a similar story for writers —Tony Giglio (@tonygig) June 4, 2023

Waking up to find DGA and AMPTP reached a deal in the middle of the night on a Sunday that over 3 years with inflation could be a pay cut, has a clause for AI we asked for in WGA and which was refused, and how much the friends of the DGA wanted more solidarity with all of us, that’s a lot. https://t.co/9KDl2xmqVx — Aaron Stewart-Ahn Strike (@somebadideas) June 4, 2023

As a member of the DGA, this offer looks great. As a member of the WGA, this agreement is proof that the AMPTP simply does not respect writers. The fact that you can make a historic deal with people who can’t even do their jobs until the writers do theirs screams everything you need to know about AMPTP. https://t.co/2A6WwDsICt —Travon (@Travon) June 4, 2023

Updated at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 4: Added WGA declaration.

Update at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, June 4: Added SAG-AFTRA statement.