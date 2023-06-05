Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray “marry in Jamaica” | Entertainment





Leigh-Anne Pinnock would have married. 31-year-old singer and football star Andre Gray – the father of her 21-month-old twins – flew to Jamaica to get married in front of friends and family, including former Little Mix teammate Jade Thirlwall. Sources told the Daily Mirror newspaper – which obtained footage and photos of the celebrations – that the couple celebrated their wedding with a seaside reception which took place late into the night and had a song specially dedicated to them. the two of them, with lyrics including lines hailing Leigh-Anne a “queen”. The “Black Magic” singer donned a bodycon white dress and her black hair was swept back in a bun, while her new hubby wore a crisp white shirt and tailored gray pants. Ahead of the big day, Leigh-Anne shared rare footage of her children, with the family relaxing on the beach and stepping into the sea. The singer and actress – who got engaged in 2020 after four years of dating the 31-year-old sportsman – shared a montage of her hen party celebrations abroad last month, with former teammate Perrie Edwards visibly absent. Alongside her music video, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: “We made a shitty movie, Dream Hen. “I love these women more than humanly possible and fuck it, I’m getting married (sic)” Jade commented, “Still recovering. The most beautiful hen.” It was revealed a year ago that the couple planned to marry in Jamaica as they considered the island their “second home”. A source told The Sun newspaper: “Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they are finally getting married. “They chose to get married in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they consider their second home. “The ceremony is going to be very low-key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings that you see. “Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network to watch them say their vows.”

