US births in 2022 have not returned to pre-pandemic levels

MIKE STOBBE Associated Press
NEW YORK Births in the United States were flat last year as the country saw fewer babies born than before the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.
Births to mothers aged 35 and over continued to rise, with the highest rates in this age group since the 1960s. But those gains were offset by record birth rates among mothers in the teens and early twenties, the CDC found. His report is based on a review of more than 99% of birth certificates issued last year.
Just under 3.7 million babies were born in the United States last year, about 3,000 fewer than the previous year. Because the numbers are preliminary and the change was small, officials consider births to have been somewhat on par with the previous year, said CDC Brady Hamilton, the report’s lead author.
U.S. births declined for more than a decade before COVID-19 hit, then fell 4% from 2019 to 2020. They increased by around 1% in 2021an increase that experts have attributed to pregnancies that couples had postponed at the start of the pandemic.
People also read…
Other report findings:
The highest birth rates continue to be seen among women in their early thirties. The number of births to women of this age was virtually unchanged from the previous year. Births have fallen slightly among women in their late twenties, who have the second highest birth rate.
Births to Hispanic mothers rose 6% last year and exceeded 25% of the US total. Births to white mothers fell 3%, but still accounted for 50% of births. Births to black mothers fell 1% and accounted for 14% of the total.
The cesarean birth rate increased slightly, to 32.2% of births. It’s the highest since 2014. Some experts fear caesarean sections are being performed more often than medically necessary.
The United States was once among the few developed countries with a fertility rate that ensured that each generation had enough children to replace itself by about 2.1 children per woman. But it slipped and in 2020 fell to around 1.6, the lowest rate on record. It rose slightly in 2021, to nearly 1.7, and stayed there last year.
More complete and detailed 2022 figures are expected later this year. This data should provide a better understanding of what happened in different states and among different racial and ethnic groups, Hamilton said.
It may also show whether births were affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision last June overturning Roe v. Wade, which allowed the States prohibit or restrict abortion. Experts estimate that almost half of pregnancies are unintended, so limits on access to abortion could affect the number of births.
Whether such restrictions are having an effect on births is not reflected in national data released Thursday.
Abortion restrictions may lead to higher birth rates in 2023, more likely among young women than older mothers, said Ushma Upadhyay, a reproductive health researcher at the University of California at San Francisco. But even if there is an increase, it may not bring the nation back to pre-pandemic birthrate levels, given other trends, she added.
I don’t know if I’ll ever go back, she said.