June brings Tanya Tucker, Billy Currington, Sammy Kershaw and more to Billy Bob’s

pinterest FORT WORTH, Texas – It’s clear that Billy Bob’s Texas is a big part of the country music scene, attracting millions of fans around the world. Known as “the world’s greatest honky tonk”, it has been repeatedly recognized as the “Country Music Club of the Year” by reputable organizations such as the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. True to its reputation for hosting top-notch concerts, Billy Bob’s Texas offers an exciting lineup for the month of June. Friday, June 9,Brent Cobb(who has written for Luke Bryan, Kellie Pickler, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, The Oak Ridge Boys, and more), will appear with opener Ben Burgess. The following night, June 10, multi-platinum country music legendSamy Kershawis back at Billy Bob. Next weekend, Friday June 16, don’t miss the current top of the topBilly Curringtonthe performance of, with the legend of TexasCory Morrowplaying the following night on June 17. June 23The lonely boyscome back with their invented Texas rock n’ roll and one of the greatest country music icons of all time,Tanya Tuckerending the month on June 30. All tickets are on sale now! With such an impressive lineup, it’s no wonder established music legends and aspiring artists want to perform at Billy Bob’s Texas throughout their careers.More concerts and events are listed below. It’s not all about the music at Billy Bob’s, with other exciting and unique events like bull riding every Friday and Saturday night and free line dancing lessons every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the Saturday at noon. And on Saturday, June 10, Yellowstone meets Clue, when a thriller comes to town. Tickets are on sale now for the western-themed Lone Star Murder Mystery dinner and show. This goofy cast of characters is more volatile than a crate of nitro on a getaway wagon. If all hell breaks loose, and it probably will, it will be the diners’ job to help Marshal Courtright figure out whodunnit! Fire up the 4×4 and join the North Texas Jeep Club meeting on June 15. Show your Jeep keys to the ticket desk attendant for FREE entry PLUS get discounts at Honky Tonk’s Kitchen and Billy Bob’s Gift Shop when you show your Jeep keys there too! More new shows have just been announced on the Billy Bob concert schedule. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts: JUNE 09 – Brent Cobb with Ben Burgess (Ticket Information)

JUNE 10 – Lone Star Murder Mystery (Ticket Information)

JUNE 10 – Sammy Kershaw (Ticket Information)

JUNE 15 – North Texas Jeep Club meeting (Ticket Information)

JUNE 16 – Billy Currington (Ticket Information)

JUNE 17 – Cory Morrow (Ticket Information)

JUNE 23 – Los Lonely Boys (Ticket Information)

JUNE 24 – Los Herederos with Eliseo Robles & Tradicion Gonzalez (Ticket Information)

JUNE 29 – Austin Meade (Ticket Information)

JUNE 30 – Tanya Tucker (Ticket Information)

JULY 01 – Aaron Lewis (Ticket Information)

JULY 02 – Mike and the Moonpies (Ticket Information)

JULY 07 – Jon Stork (Ticket Information)

JULY 14 – Randall King (Ticket Information)

JULY 21 – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer Tour (Ticket Information)

JULY 22 – Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer Tour (Ticket Information)

JULY 28 – Marcus King with Meg McRee (Ticket Information)

JULY 29 – Wandering Red Clay (Ticket Information)

AUGUST 05 – Clint Black (Ticket Information) For the full concert schedule, special events and visitor information, please visitbillybobstexas.com. Location:

Billy Bob’s Texas

Fort Worth Historic Stockyards

2520 Rodeo Plaza

Fort Worth, Texas 76164

(817) 624-7117 About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 120,000+ square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then, more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and genuine bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”. The facility seats 6,000 patrons each night and has hosted thousands of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the site also offers live bulls, a step up from the mechanical variety. Billy Bob’s has been named Country Music Club of the Year 12 times by the Academy of Country Music. To purchase Billy Bob’s Texas products or any ofLive at Billy Bob’s TexasCDs and DVDs,click here to visit the online storeor to purchase tickets for special events and concerts, visitbillybobstexas.com.

