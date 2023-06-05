Hollywood Directors Reach Work Pact, Screenwriters Remain on Strike





Major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative labor deal with the union representing film and TV directors, likely averting a work stoppage that would have pressured media companies to settle with writers striking. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) will ask its 19,000 members to approve the three-year deal, which was announced late Saturday after three weeks of talks. The deal includes salary and residual gains as well as safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence, according to the DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix, Walt Disney Co. and other major studios. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, shutting down several TV and film productions, and has no further talks planned with studios. During the last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008, a studio deal with the DGA spurred writers back to the bargaining table. On Friday, WGA negotiator Chris Keyser argued the strategy won’t work this time around. Any deal that gets this city back to work goes straight through the WGA, and there’s no way around it, Keyser said in a video posted to YouTube. A representative for the WGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. The DGA has scheduled a vote on Tuesday to ratify his new contract. If approved, it could offer a blueprint for striking writers and upcoming talks between the studios and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors. In the DGA deal, administrators won salary increases starting at 5% in the first year, an increase in residuals from streaming, and a guarantee that generative AI cannot replace tasks performed by members. Artificial intelligence has become a major concern for writers and actors, who see their work as particularly vulnerable to new technologies. Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are seeking AI protections in their negotiations as well as pay increases they say have lagged as companies have benefited from the rise of streaming TV. SAG-AFTRA has asked its members to give its negotiators the power to call a strike if necessary, and the results of that vote are expected to be announced on Monday. Contract talks between the cast and studios begin Wednesday. The current employment contract expires on June 30. The WGA work stoppage has disrupted the production of late-night shows and shut down high-profile projects such as Netflixs stranger things and one Game Of Thrones spin off.

