Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – introduces “Mom” to many stars





Mumbai: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – who played memorable film roles in more than 250 Hindi films and around 50 Marathi films, and was the on-screen mother of many stars – died here on Sunday. She was 94 years old. She breathed her last in a private hospital here tonight, Bollywood sources have said. Sulochana – as she was popular in the film industry – was known for her varied roles, from lead supporting characters to a mother figure, and endeared herself to viewers for over six decades. Some of her early memorable performances as a lead heroine were in Marathi films like “Sasurvas”, “Vahinichya Bangdya”, “Meeth Bhakar”, “Sangtye Aika” and “Dhakti Jau” and many others. Born on July 30, 1928 in the Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), she made her film debut in 1946. Among his best Bollywood films was the Bimal Roy classic, “Bandini” (1963), which is still remembered today. Other Hindi movies she acted in include “Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai”, “Duniya”, “Amir Garib”, “Baharon Ke Sapne”, “Kati Patang”, “Mere Jeevan Saathi”, “Pyar Mohabbat”, “Duniya”, “Johny Mera Naam”, “Mandate”, “Joshila”, “Doli”, “Prem Nagar”, “Aakraman”, “Bhola Bhala”, “Tyaag”, “Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka”, “Adhikar” , “Nai Roshni”, “Aaye Din Bahar Ke”, “Aaye Milan Ki Bela”, “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin”, “Majboor”, “Gora Aur Kala”, “Devar”, “Kahani Kismat Ki”, “Talaash” and “Azaad”. Over the years, she has played the on-screen mother of many stars including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh BachchanVinod Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman, Tanuja, et al. Sulochana received the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. The Maharashtra government has awarded the “Maharashtra Bhushan Award”, the state’s highest honour. A familiar resident of Prabhadevi, she was admitted to Sushrusha Hospital for problems related to old age, where she died peacefully on Sunday evening. Senior leaders including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar, NCP Speaker Sharad Pawar, State Congress Speaker Nana Patole, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders and other prominent figures mourned his passing. Major Bollywood and Marathi film personalities also took to social media and mourned the loss of Sulochana, and recalled her immense contribution to the film industry. Sulochana’s remains will be burned Monday with full state honors.

