What a shame: Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh SLAMMED after revealing he charged Rs 1 to play SRK’s father in Om Shanti Om





Pakistani actor Javeid Shaikh SLAMMED after revealing he only charged Rs 1 to play SRK’s father in Om Shanti Om Subscribe to Notifications Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan About Santi, directed by choreographer-director Farah Khan, is one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time. The film, which marked the debut of Deepika Padukone, starred famous Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh as SRK’s father. In a recent interview, the famous actor revealed that he refused to take money for the project. However, he then settled for just one rupee to play the superstar’s father. Javed Sheikh charges for Om Shanti Om Javed, who is a respected entertainer in the Pakistani film and TV industry, revealed he was thrilled to play Shah Rukh’s father in his “greatest film of all time”. For Sheikh, it was an honor when the creators reached out to him. When they asked him about his fees, the actor told them he wouldn’t take any money. “India has so many actors. You pick anyone and they will be ready to take on that role. But Shah Rukh and Farah Khan picking me is a thing of honor for me. That’s why, because of Farah and Shah Rukh, I won’t take the money,” he said in an interview with Brilliant ETC. When the production crew refused to listen to him, he told them, “Go tell Shah Rukh that I will only take one rupee.” Fans are not happy After the interview was shared online, netizens took to social media to react to Javed’s revelation. Many Pakistani fans blamed him for putting the Indian star on a pedestal. One user wrote, “This man should have chosen at least a minimum professional fee. Why appear worthless in front of others.” “Omg it’s against showing them how small we are and that you are our superior. As far as how tall they are. You should get money for your work. No one works for free,” another commented. . “How terribly disgusting. The fact that he says it so proudly, what a shame,” read one comment. DISCLAIMER: The article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satires circumnavigating the subject. The views expressed do not reflect the views of Times Network.

