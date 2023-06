George Riddle, who played crusty gold prospector turned presidential candidate Joad Cressbeckler in the 2011 comedy IFC The Onion News Network and enjoyed a long stage run in The Fantastic, is dead. He was 86 years old. Riddle died Friday of duodenal cancer in North Plainfield, New Jersey, his longtime friend Christie Wagner said. The Hollywood Reporter. During his 65-year career, the colorful Riddle has appeared in films such as arthur (nineteen eighty one), Innkeepers (2011) and The kitchen (2019) and on episodes of shows including The Sopranos And Inside Amy Schumer. The former circus performer also played Civil War General George Crook in the 1988 TV movie The Standing Bear Trialnarrated by William Shatner. On The Onion News NetworkRiddle has gained a legion of fans in turn as the irascible, Cressbeckler with extravagant opinionswhose predictions and political analysis were peppered with malapropisms and nonsense. Riddle has logged over 5,000 performances as The Old Actor in The Fantasticthe longest running off-Broadway play, beginning with the musical’s debut at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village in 1960. He portrayed Major General in the Broadway revival of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Penzance Pirateswho made his debut at the Théâtre des Uris in 1981, and he joined The follies of Will Rogers as Clem Rogers in 1992 for a three-year cross-country tour, earning a Barrymore Award nomination when the musical stopped in Philadelphia. He also appeared on Broadway in everything is fine in 1988-89 and Charley Stage Door in 1995. Born May 21, 1937, in Auburn, Indiana, Riddle – who claimed to be a descendant of the Mayflower settlers – started out in the circus, but after falling off the top of the wire, he turned to a safer pursuit : play. He made his acting debut at the Fred Miller Theater in Milwaukee in 1956 and his screen debut in the film Marshall Brickman. Simon (1980), starring Alan Arkin. His last career credit came for a spin on the Apple TV+ series Small voice in 2020. A member of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, Riddle amassed a collection of theater and movie memorabilia in his East Village penthouse apartment and loved cars and motorcycles. His main means of transportation around New York for years was his 1941 Harley-Davidson. He and Joan Crawford’s daughter, Christina (the author of Dear Mum) lived together for several years, Wagner noted. Survivors include his son, René; brother Robert; Sister Mary Ellen; and six grandchildren. Carly Thomas contributed to this report.

