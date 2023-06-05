Thousands fill West Hollywood for annual Pride Parade – NBC Los Angeles





Thousands of people filled the streets of West Hollywood on Sunday for the annual WeHo Pride Parade on the final day of Pride weekend, with an ongoing street festival and an evening concert by Carly Rae Jepsen also on the agenda -YOU. An honors presentation for Pride Icons and Allies was also planned. The winners are model/activist Laith Ashley, who will receive the Breakthrough Icon Award; actress Niecy Nash-Betts and his wife Jessica Betts, who will receive the Trailblazer Icon Award; and actress Melissa McCarthy, who was named WeHo Pride’s 2023 Ally Icon. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be celebrated as this year’s Drag Icon, with host/judge Michelle Visage expected to accept the honor on behalf of the program. “Our WeHo Pride Parade icons embody queer joy and fierce alliance by creating spaces where our community can be celebrated, whether on the red carpet or directly through their art and advocacy,” said the West Hollywood Mayor. , Sepi Shyne, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the impact our icons have had on creating a more evolved and tolerant world.” The WeHo Pride Street Fair runs from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday on Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards, featuring an array of LGBTQ+ community groups and allied organizations. WeHo Pride weekend officially kicked off Friday with a “Friday Night @OUTLOUD” concert at West Hollywood Park featuring Idina Menzel, Jessie Ware, Shangela and Tinashe. Grace Jones headlined Saturday night’s concert and Carly Rae Jepsen will headline Sunday night. Saturday’s event included the Women’s Freedom Festival, with performances by “emerging LGBTQ and BIPOC women and non-binary musicians, comedians, poets and activists.” The festival was followed at 6 p.m. by the annual Dyke March. Sunday’s parade along Santa Monica Boulevard began at Crescent Heights Boulevard and was scheduled to move west to Robertson Boulevard. Streets in the festival area were closed and attendees were asked to review parking and access information online at www.wehopride.com. The city will provide free shuttle service over the weekend to transport people to WeHo Pride events. Information is available at https://go.wehopride.com/3qfnasc. San Vicente Boulevard will be closed until 10 a.m. Monday from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard. Parking lots in the West Hollywood Park area — the five-story parking structure, the library garage, the aquatic and recreation center garage, and the Plummer Park South and Robertson lots — will remain closed through Monday. The other streets closed for the event are:

— Santa Monica Boulevard eastbound from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive until 7 a.m. Monday;

— Robertson Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue until 7 a.m. Monday;

— Santa Monica Boulevard westbound from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive until 7 a.m. Monday; And

— San Vicente Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street until 10 a.m. Monday. Santa Monica Boulevard was closed from Fairfax Avenue to Doheny Drive

— including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica — from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to host the parade. Tens of thousands of people showed up for the annual WeHo Pride festival on Saturday, billed as one of the biggest LGBTQ+ pride celebrations in the world, but two attendees ended up behind bars. Hunter Lee Darling was identified as a suspect in an April 19 cell phone theft from the West Hollywood library. A warrant for Darling’s arrest was issued on May 31, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Office. Deputies spotted Darling at a Saturday Pride event, arrested him and convicted him on suspicion of theft, vandalism and assault, sheriff’s officials said. Darling’s friend, Abby Nicole Thomas, was arrested for allegedly interfering with and obstructing an arrest after she tried to stop deputies from

taking Darling into custody, authorities said.

