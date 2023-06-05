New Mickey Balloon Pride Flags Mural Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





A colorful new Pride Flags mural debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week in celebration of Pride Month. Pride Flag Mural at Disney’s Hollywood Studios We found the new Pride flag mural on the wall near where Goofy and Powerline Max greet guests on Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It is right in front of MuppetVision 3D. The new Pride Mural is a colorful display of Mickey-shaped balloons, all representing each of the flags of the LGBTQIA+ community. The center ball features all the colors of the flags and has the word “LOVE” in the center. A white silhouette of Mickey Mouse stands inside the “O”. Some of the flags depicted on the balloons include the Rainbow Pride Flag which is used to symbolize the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole, and the People of Color Inclusive Flag which was designed in 2017 to give representation to black and brown people. There is also the bisexual flag which is pink, purple and blue; the transgender flag which is turquoise, pink and white; and the lesbian flag which is red, orange, white and pink. These are just a few of the many flags depicted in this pride mural. There are also Pride murals at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. What do you think of the new Pride Mural? Let us know in the comments below. Pride Month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Across Walt Disney World Resort, numerous treats and merchandise options are being released for a limited time to celebrate. In Disneys Hollywood Studios, the following snacks will be available especially for the occasion: ABC Commissioner and Catalina Eddies (Available June 1-30; mobile control available) Pride Cheesecake Dome: whipped berry and white chocolate cheesecake on a vanilla cookie glazed with red and white chocolate mirror glaze and topped with Pride Mickey Ears Backlot Express and The Trolly Car Cafe (Available June 1-30; mobile ordering available) Pride Cupcake: vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade, topped with berry buttercream and topped with rainbow sprinkles and Mickey Pride ears Woodys lunch box (Available June 1-30; mobile ordering available) Pride Lunchbox Pie: guava-filled pastry coated in purple vanilla fudge and topped with rainbow sprinkles, sour ribbon candy, and a blue chocolate Mickey Mouse We also have a full rundown of all the Pride Month treats available at other Walt Disney World Resort parks and resorts. Discover them here. We also have a complete guide to the 2023 Disney Pride Collection at Walt Disney World. Check it here. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today atTwitter,FacebookAndinstagram.

