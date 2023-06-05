Today’s highlight in the story:
On June 5, 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy was shot and fatally injured after claiming victory in the California Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; the assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from participating in any military action against a country at peace with the United States.
In 1950, the United States Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, invalidated racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1967, war broke out in the Middle East. Israel, anticipating a possible attack from its Arab neighbors, launched a series of airfield strikes that destroyed almost all of Egypt’s air force; Syria, Jordan and Iraq immediately entered the conflict.
In 1975, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to international shipping, eight years after it was closed due to the 1967 war with Israel.
In 1976, 14 people were killed when the Teton Dam burst in Idaho.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five men in Los Angeles had contracted a rare form of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One abductor, Brian David Mitchell, was sentenced to life without parole; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September 2018.)
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, died in Los Angeles at the age of 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2006, more than 50 Utah National Guardsmen became the first unit to work along the US-Mexico border in a crackdown led by President George W. Bush.
In 2016, Novak Djokovic (NOH-vak JOH-kuh-vich) became the first man in nearly half a century to win four consecutive major championships, eventually claiming an elusive French Open title with a win over Andy Murray. to complete a Grand Claquer career.
In 2020, Minneapolis banned police chokeholds, the first of many changes to law enforcement practices to be announced following the death of George Floyds; officers would also now be required to intervene whenever they saw another officer’s unauthorized force.
Ten years ago: The British newspaper The Guardian reported that the National Security Agency was collecting the phone records of millions of American Verizon customers under a top-secret court order. President Barack Obama named Susan Rice his National Security Advisor and named Samantha Power to replace Rice as United Nations Ambassador. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, accused of killing 16 Afghan civilians, many of them sleeping women and children, pleaded guilty to murder at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to avoid the death penalty. Carrie Underwood won honorary Best Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for Blown Away; Miranda Lambert and Florida Georgia Line were the big winners of the evening with two prizes each.
Five years ago: Fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her stylish handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was suicide by hanging; she was 55 years old. After it became clear that most Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles players weren’t going to show up, President Donald Trump kicked off a ceremony at the White House for the team and instead kicked off his own brief celebration of America. Former TV mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in New York to rape and criminal sex act charges; he had been indicted a week earlier on charges involving two women. The Miss America Pageant announced that it was eliminating the swimsuit pageant from the event; The organization’s new board chief, Gretchen Carlson, told ABC we’re not going to judge you on your looks because we’re interested in what makes you who you are.
A year ago: Queen Elizabeth II appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans hoping to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking the monarchs’ 70-year reign. Thousands of people gathered outside the palace when the monarch appeared on the balcony with her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and eldest grandson, Prince William, and his family. (The queen died three months later and Charles became king.) A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeast Bangladesh has killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and left some injured more than 100 others. Alec John Such, former bassist and founding member of Bon Jovi, has died aged 70.
