Ashish Vidyarthi, ex-wife “took support, help from professionals” before divorce | Bollywood





Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has opened up about his differences with his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi and how they took professional support and help before divorcing. In a new interview, Ashish called her marriage to Piloo “an incredible 22-year journey in life where we fulfilled our responsibilities.” Speaking about the past few years, Ashish said the couple realized they were looking at the future differently. (Also Read | Ashish Vidyarthi explains how he met Rupali Barua, says his decision to marry her is not without pain’) Ashish Vidyarthi has opened up about his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi. Ashish married for the second time Ashish recently tied the knot, for the second time, with Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony. For the wedding, Ashish dressed up as the groom in an off-white outfit while Rupali opted for a white and gold saree. Rupali is from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. Ashish and Piloo divorced in 2022. Ashish on his differences with Piloo In an interview with India Today, Ashish said, “We used to communicate a lot. So at this point we discovered the differences that we weren’t able to handle. We realized that if we let’s wait a little longer this will lead to a fight and then we will be upset and angry with each other We had a series of conversations and of course before that we took the support and help of professionals. We made a full effort, but found out it wasn’t going to work. We both sat down and discussed it and took Arth into his confidence. Obviously, at this point, I can seem very clinical about it, but there was pain because we tried with all our hearts to make it work. Ashish told Piloo he wanted to remarry He also talked about telling Piloo he wanted to remarry, I was very clear that I didn’t want to live alone. I want companionship and why should anyone stand in the way of that happiness that a person can get, that security that one can get when one wants companionship? So at that time, I shared with Piloo and told him, even as we were going through a divorce, that I wanted to get married. I told Piloo that I wanted to walk my future with someone. She said, you know what? I look at my life differently. I said absolutely. So here are two people. After the completion of a chapter, we chose two different parts. Ashish projects over the years Ashish is popularly known for his villainous roles in several hit Bollywood movies such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bichhoo, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Bhai, Baazi and many more. He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s film Kuttey. Ashish was also part of the Netflix web series Trial by Fire. He is very active on his YouTube channel Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs with 1.39 million subscribers.

