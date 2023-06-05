Poorna Jagannathan recalls boating scene with YJHD’s Ranbir: “Bollywood said goodbye…”

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fishers Never Have I Ever are gearing up for the release of the fourth and final season in June. The show, headlined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani, garnered immense love and praise around the world. Ahead of the season finale, News18 Showsha caught up with Poorna and Richa, who play Nalini and Kamala respectively on the show, to talk about their biggest takeaways from the show, their desire to work in Bollywood and how they’re opening up. the way to South Asian representation in international projects.

If you were each asked to pick one of your favorite scenes from the show, which would it be and why?

Richa and Poorna: Well, we’ll choose the same scene. This is the beach scene at the end of season 1.

Poorna, It’s been really rewarding to see how Devi and your relationship have grown. Would you say these charts have helped you better understand motherhood personally?

Yes, I talk about it a lot. I really set things aside in my own parenting style, set aside as much as possible for a South Asian parent, set aside expectations and set aside anxiety, and really focused on giving my son what the show taught me that a child needs a sense of belonging more than anything else.

So we really focused on trying to get a home and give it to my own kid because I really got from all of our fans who wrote, that sometimes that’s the only thing that gets to them. was missing, and they find it in the series. And it’s a beautiful thing to hear when they say – that my own family was this and this and that, you know, so and so couldn’t come up for me, but I found it in the show. It is so beautiful.

Richa, we love how Kamala takes on the challenges of cultural expectations and personal ambitions. What did you learn from her?

I relate to her so much. I think all of us South Asian women can relate to Kamala and her struggles. Navigating family expectations, while putting her own needs, personal ambition and prioritizing her career, then her love life and all that. I think it’s something that we’ve all had to deal with, whether in the past or currently, and I’ve felt a lot of the same pressures that Kamala finds on this show. And I know exactly how crippling that can be in the sense that it can actually hurt your career and your happiness because you’re just putting other people’s happiness ahead of your own.

And I think it’s really amazing how much she’s grown since season one, and she’s learned from Devi’s character and she’s learned from Nalini. And she learned through her experiences, how to really stand up for herself and that was very empowering for me personally as an actor playing her. I think I learned a lot from her.

Poorna, it’s been exactly a decade since you’ve been seen making a Hindi film. Will you return to Bollywood?

Yeah, I know. It has been 10 years since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I mean literally Bollywood didn’t come calling. He said goodbye to me, and then the phone was not [ringing].

Do you remember a touching anecdote from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Yes, we were on a boat. We were filming on a boat. It’s in France. There is little time on the boat. As if they weren’t sure they needed three more hours. Well, give him like, his limited time. The script is not written. They write the script on the boat. It’s like Hindi and I need time with Hindi. My mother tongue is Tamil, not even Hindi. They are like [trying to write]. It was so funny.

I was with Ranbir (Kapoor) that day. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood and then I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, I didn’t write the ending. Like he got the money back. He got funding. Pitches are closed. Turned. It’s like I didn’t write the ending. I was like, how does it work? Or just get together and it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. It’s incredible.

Well, are you ready to make Hindi movies?

Rich : When She and I Make a Friends Comedy – A Bollywood Friends Comedy Movie Specially Directed by Zoya Akhtar. Manifested it.

Poor : Great idea, would love to do that. We are both open to Bollywood. And the stories coming out now are [much more interesting and better]. I mean before Bollywood was just fantastic, and it was fun. But now the stories are coming out or mostly on streaming platforms or so good.

Rich : Even the TV series that come out, more than Bollywood. These are just stories from India, from all aspects of the industry. It’s very exciting for us. So please get us started. (Laughs)

Richa, in one of your previous interviews, you shared that you wanted to amplify South Asian voices and stories through your work, going further

Of course, being part of a show like that. This is the first show I’ve starred on where I’ve been a lead character, and what a privilege to have that starring role on a show like this that’s been such a platform for all the South -Asians, including us.

And, now, that’s where it is, it’s given me more of a platform to be able to, I guess, be more selective about the types of roles I choose to move forward. And I think that show really spoiled us in the sense that we became a lot more picky and, we never had the privilege before that, of saying no to things and being more selective. So I’m so thankful for that.

Poor : But also, we see what the impact of a show like this can have. And it’s also addictive like you want to keep doing work, it’s as much of a conversation starter that gives viewers a sense of belonging as much as it makes people feel seen and seen. Like that, it’s the culture of change. It’s wonderful, it’s just luck, but it’s also a privilege.